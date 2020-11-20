Technology

Power Up: Porsche Design Acer Book RS

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS, which comes with an all-metal chassis, has a diamond-cut CNCmachined 3k carbon fiber cover that gives the device a distinctive touch.
Power Up: Porsche Design Acer Book RS
Image credit: Porsche and Acer
Porsche Design Acer Book RS

Porsche and Acer have teamed up to give you powerful processing and impeccable design in one device.

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS, which comes with an all-metal chassis, has a diamond-cut CNCmachined 3k carbon fiber cover that gives the device a distinctive touch. It is fitted with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor as well as an NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU, while weighing in at just 1.2kg.

Porsche Design Acer Book RS. Source: Porsche and Acer

Porsche Design Acer Book RS features a 14- inch FHD IPS touchscreen covered with a layer of Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. It also has backlit keys, 16 GB of RAM, and a battery that lasts 17 hours. The battery also supports fast charging- plugging it in for 30 minutes gives you four hours of usage.

This striking and extremely portable device rounds out with smart features such as secure fingerprint logins via Windows Hello and Wake on Voice from Modern Standby.

Related: For The Creators: Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel

