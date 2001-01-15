Franchises

Secrets Of E-Marketers

Check out these two marketing e-newsletters that provide useful tips.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Yes, I remember the time when companies put up Web sites then couldn't understand why no one visited them. We called that "building in a vacuum." Today, we all know the importance of marketing a Web site, both online and offline, to attract attention and traffic. Then it's up to our Web sites to deliver on the promises set forth in the marketing campaign.

I'm now going to let you in on two e-newsletters that every self-respecting e-marketer should be receiving to stay abreast of the latest trends in online marketing. But shhhh, it's just between us.

Web Digest For Marketers features 15 short reviews of marketing-oriented sites.

eMarketer is where you can choose from QuickeStats, DailyeNews, DailyeStat, and WeeklyeNews for up-to-the-minute Internet stats and news.

There are many other excellent e-newsletters out there. I find the best ones contain bits of useful information in each issue with links to additional information as opposed to large amounts of text, which I don't have time to read, or links only, which force me to go to the site to get satisfaction.

Remember, before you subscribe to any list, make sure you know how to unsubscribe and save the instructions in case you ever want to get off the list. There's nothing worse than the unwanted e-newsletter that won't go away.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.

