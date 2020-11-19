Apple will compensate with 113 million dollars to 34 US states because they accuse it of 'planned obsolescence'

November 19, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

According to the publication in Faceboo k of the Attorney General of Arizona, Mark Brnovich, Apple agreed to pay 113 million dollars to 34 US states to declare that the company intentionally concealed problems with the battery of some older iPhones .

"Planned obsolescence" occurs when the manufacturer of a product designs it in such a way that it has a useful life that at some point comes to an end, forcing the user to buy a new version.

According to research led by the states of Arizona, Indiana and Arkansas, the problem with the battery is related to some of the iPhone models suddenly turning off.

According to a report in Forbes , the researchers claim that instead of making this public or replacing the required components, the company decided to hide this flaw from users and that in December 2016 it published a new software update that referred to a drop in the performance of the devices.

That said, the manufacturer obtained an economic benefit from the sale of new mobile devices for all these users affected by the "planned obsolescence" of their devices.

For this reason, Apple agreed to pay the State of Arizona a compensation that exceeds 5 million dollars and will also provide this kind of information to users through the website, as well as the explanation of the updates and in the interface. of iPhone consumers.

Previously, the company had long admitted that it was slowing down the operation of models like the 6 and 7 through updates to the operating system, in order to compensate for the capacity of its batteries and prevent them from turning off or overcharging. However, there were many disagreements on the part of consumers who considered that what Apple was doing was slowing down the old models and that it worsened their functions, encouraging the acquisition of new products.