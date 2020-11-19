The Game Awards 2020: Meet the nominees for GOTY and other categories
If this year there is an industry that has grown, despite the pandemic, it is video games, due to the fact that most of the people were at home. Despite being a stage of several changes regarding the next generation of consoles, many titles are enjoyed that aim to win some recognition at The Game Awards 2020 .
The event will be held on December 10, and the Game of the Year (GOTY) award nominees were revealed, as well as other categories. This year, it will be a completely virtual event, since before it was face-to-face. According to Geoff Keighley, the broadcast will take place from three cities: London, Tokyo and Los Angeles from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Mexico .
This year, the games that are nominated for The Game of the Year are the following, The Last of Us: Part II , DOOM Eternal , Final Fantasy VII: Remake , Animal Crossing: New Horizons , Ghost of Tsushima and Hades . A lot is said about these games for their quality.
Here are your six nominees for Game of the Year at #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/ikRltsnBrm- Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 18, 2020
List of nominees
Game of the year
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog / SIE)
- DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / SIE)
- Hades (Supermaassive Gamees)
Best Game Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / SIE)
- Hades (Supermassive Games)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog / SIE)
Best Art Direction
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / SIE)
- Hades (Supermassive)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio / Xbox Game Studios)
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog / SIE)
Best game as a service
- Apex Legends (Respawnn / EA)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Best Multiplayer
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Among Us (Innersloth)
- Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
- VALORANT (Riot)
Best soundtrack
- DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Hades (Supermassive)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio / Xbox Game Studio)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / SIE)
Best Narrative
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Vanillaware / ATLUS)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / SIE)
- Hades (Sueprmassive Gaames)
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog / SIE)
Best Independent Game
- Carrion (Phobia / Devolver Digital)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
- Hades (Supermassive)
- Spelunky 2 (Derek Yu / Mossmouth)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)
Best performance
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us: Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji as Jin in Ghost of Tsushimaa
- Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us: Part II
- Logan Cunningham as Hades in Hades
- Naadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Best RPG
- Final Fantasy VII Reemake (Square Enix)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS)
- Wasateland 3 (InXile / Deep Silver)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA)
Best Sports / Racing Game
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 (Vicarious Visions / Activision)
- NBa 2K21 (2K Sports)
- DiRT 5 (Codemasters)
- F1 2020 (Codemasters)
- FIFA 21 (EA)
Best Strategy Game
- Crusader Kings III (Paradox Interactive)
- Desperados III (Mimimi Productions)
- Gears Tactics (Splash Damage / The Coaalition / Xbox Game Studios)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo / Xbox Game Studios)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis Games / 2K Games)
- Wargroove (Chucklefish)
Best Fighting Game
- GranBlue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works / Cygames)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm / WB Games)
- Street Fighter V (Capcom)
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Shunsoft / Bandaii Namco)
- Under Night Inn-Birth Exe: Late [CL-R] (French Breaad / Arc System Works)
Best Family Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About TIme (Toys for Bob / Activision)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios / Nintendo)
- Mineraft Dungeons (Mojang Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
Best Mobile Game
- Call of Duty: Mobile (Timi Studios / Activision)
- Among Us (Innersloth)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
- Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonnority / The Pokémon Company)
Best Debut Indie Game
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)
- Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry / Playstack)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
- Roki (Polygon Treehouse)
- Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
Impact games
- If Found… (DREAMFEEL / Annapurna)
- Kentucky Route Zero: Tv Edition (Cardboard Computer)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)
- Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)
- Throught the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)
Better community support
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Apex Legends (Respawnn / EA)
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
- VALORANT (Riot Games)
- Fall Guys (Mediatonic)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Best Audio Design
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog / SIE)
- DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / SIE)
Best Action / Adventure Game
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog / SIE)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn / EA)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio / Xbox Game Studios)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / SIE)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / SIE)
- Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (Ubisoft)
Best Action Game
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
- Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
- Streets of Rage 4 (SEGA)
Best VR / AR Game
- Dreams (Media Molecule / SIE)
- Half-Life Alyx (Valve)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR (Vamouflaj / SIE)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (EA Motive / EA)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skybound Interactive)
Innovation in accessibility
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)
- Grounded (Obsidian / Xbox Game Studios)
- Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft)
- The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog / SIE)
- Hyperdot (Tribe Games)
Best esport game
- Fortnite (Epic)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- VALORANT (Riot Games)
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activistion)
Best esports player
- Ian "Crimsix" Porter
- Heo "Showmaker" Su
- Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu
- Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
- Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
Best esports team
- San Francisco Shockli] [li] Damwon Gaming
- Dallas empire
- G2 Esports
- Team Secret
Best Esports Host
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Alex "Machine" Richardson
- Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
- James "Dash" Patterson
- Jorden “Sheever” Van Der Heijden
Best esports event
Blast Premier: PSring 2020 European Finals
Call of Duty League Championship 2020
League of Legends World Championship 2020
Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
IEM Katowice 2020
Best Esports Coach
- Read "Zefa" Jaeo-Min
- Danny "Zonic" Sorensen
- Daw-Hee "Crusty" Park
- Raymond "Rambo" Lussier
- Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann
Best content creator
- Alanah pearce
- Nick mercs
- TimtheTatmaan
- Jay-ann lopez
- Valkyrae