The Game Awards 2020: Meet the nominees for GOTY and other categories

November 19, 2020 6 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

If this year there is an industry that has grown, despite the pandemic, it is video games, due to the fact that most of the people were at home. Despite being a stage of several changes regarding the next generation of consoles, many titles are enjoyed that aim to win some recognition at The Game Awards 2020 .

The event will be held on December 10, and the Game of the Year (GOTY) award nominees were revealed, as well as other categories. This year, it will be a completely virtual event, since before it was face-to-face. According to Geoff Keighley, the broadcast will take place from three cities: London, Tokyo and Los Angeles from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Mexico .

This year, the games that are nominated for The Game of the Year are the following, The Last of Us: Part II , DOOM Eternal , Final Fantasy VII: Remake , Animal Crossing: New Horizons , Ghost of Tsushima and Hades . A lot is said about these games for their quality.

Here are your six nominees for Game of the Year at #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/ikRltsnBrm - Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 18, 2020

List of nominees

Game of the year

The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog / SIE)

DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / SIE)

Hades (Supermaassive Gamees)

Best Game Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / SIE)

Hades (Supermassive Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog / SIE)

Best Art Direction

Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / SIE)

Hades (Supermassive)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog / SIE)

Best game as a service

Apex Legends (Respawnn / EA)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Best Multiplayer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

(Nintendo) Among Us (Innersloth)

(Innersloth) Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)

VALORANT (Riot)

Best soundtrack

DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Hades (Supermassive)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio / Xbox Game Studio)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / SIE)

Best Narrative

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Vanillaware / ATLUS)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / SIE)

Hades (Sueprmassive Gaames)

The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog / SIE)

Best Independent Game

Carrion (Phobia / Devolver Digital)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)

Hades (Supermassive)

Spelunky 2 (Derek Yu / Mossmouth)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)

Best performance

Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us: Part II

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin in Ghost of Tsushimaa

Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us: Part II

Logan Cunningham as Hades in Hades

Naadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best RPG

Final Fantasy VII Reemake (Square Enix)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS)

Wasateland 3 (InXile / Deep Silver)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA)

Best Sports / Racing Game

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 (Vicarious Visions / Activision)

NBa 2K21 (2K Sports)

DiRT 5 (Codemasters)

F1 2020 (Codemasters)

FIFA 21 (EA)

Best Strategy Game

Crusader Kings III (Paradox Interactive)

Desperados III (Mimimi Productions)

Gears Tactics (Splash Damage / The Coaalition / Xbox Game Studios)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo / Xbox Game Studios)

XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis Games / 2K Games)

Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Best Fighting Game

GranBlue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works / Cygames)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm / WB Games)

Street Fighter V (Capcom)

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Shunsoft / Bandaii Namco)

Under Night Inn-Birth Exe: Late [CL-R] (French Breaad / Arc System Works)

Best Family Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About TIme (Toys for Bob / Activision)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios / Nintendo)

Mineraft Dungeons (Mojang Studios / Xbox Game Studios)

Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Best Mobile Game

Call of Duty: Mobile (Timi Studios / Activision)

Among Us (Innersloth)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonnority / The Pokémon Company)

Best Debut Indie Game

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry / Playstack)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

Roki (Polygon Treehouse)

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Impact games

If Found… (DREAMFEEL / Annapurna)

Kentucky Route Zero: Tv Edition (Cardboard Computer)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)

Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

Throught the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

Better community support

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Apex Legends (Respawnn / EA)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

VALORANT (Riot Games)

Fall Guys (Mediatonic)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Best Audio Design

The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog / SIE)

DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / SIE)

Best Action / Adventure Game

The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog / SIE)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn / EA)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / SIE)

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (Ubisoft)

Best Action Game

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)

Streets of Rage 4 (SEGA)

Best VR / AR Game

Dreams (Media Molecule / SIE)

Half-Life Alyx (Valve)

Marvel's Iron Man VR (Vamouflaj / SIE)

Star Wars: Squadrons (EA Motive / EA)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skybound Interactive)

Innovation in accessibility

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)

Grounded (Obsidian / Xbox Game Studios)

Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft)

The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog / SIE)

Hyperdot (Tribe Games)

Best esport game

Fortnite (Epic)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

VALORANT (Riot Games)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activistion)

Best esports player

Ian "Crimsix" Porter

Heo "Showmaker" Su

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro

Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Best esports team

San Francisco Shockli] [li] Damwon Gaming

Dallas empire

G2 Esports

Team Secret

Best Esports Host

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex "Machine" Richardson

Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

James "Dash" Patterson

Jorden “Sheever” Van Der Heijden

Best esports event

Blast Premier: PSring 2020 European Finals

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

League of Legends World Championship 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

IEM Katowice 2020

Best Esports Coach

Read "Zefa" Jaeo-Min

Danny "Zonic" Sorensen

Daw-Hee "Crusty" Park

Raymond "Rambo" Lussier

Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann

Best content creator