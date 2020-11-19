Elon Musk is close to surpassing Bill Gates on the world's billionaires index

November 19, 2020 2 min read

The rise in shares of Musk's auto company has increased the mogul's assets by $ 92.4 billion since January 2020.

Elon Musk is within $ 8 billion of catching up with Bill Gates in second place on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index . The Tesla owner's net worth reached $ 120 billion on the list of the 500 richest people in the world.

The mogul's fortune rose by $ 7.6 billion after Tesla was named for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index. They subsequently rose 10% following a positive rating from Morgan Stanley, boosting Musk's net worth another 10. $ 1.2 billion.

According to Bloomberg , analyst Adam Jonas said the businessman's firm was on the verge of becoming a business with multiple sources of income, in addition to the retail sale of cars.

The rise in the shares of Musk's automotive company has increased the tycoon's assets by 92 thousand 400 million dollars since January 2020. This fact brings him closer in numbers to the owner and co-founder of Microsoft with whom he has had disagreements this year .

2020 has highlighted the different views of Gates and Musk regarding technology issues and the COVID-19 pandemic.