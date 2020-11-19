Oxxo launches home delivery service to compete with Walmart

November 19, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In the Mi Oxxo platform, users have the possibility of placing their home orders for most of the products sold in the established store. Although this service is not new, since a pilot test was launched in May of this year in some places in Mexico City, it can now be extended to various neighborhoods in the city and entities such as the State of Mexico, Villahermosa and Querétaro .

The competition to take purchases first has made Oxxo , the commercial chain with the largest number of points of sale in Mexico, to break through with consumers with mioxxo.com.

There are only a few selected products available for home use, although they are the majority. Oxxo's service only operates in some neighborhoods, but they aim to expand it.

Deliveries are by motorcycle and these cover a radius of three kilometers. Products such as canned food, drinks, snacks, pharmacy items, among others, are offered.

All you have to do is enter the page, register with an email and offer a postal code for delivery. Subsequently, the desired products are selected and the payment method is chosen, which ranges from bank cards to cash and you select the delivery address.

Oxxo currently has 19 thousand 633 stores throughout the country, its quarterly sales are 45 thousand 478 million pesos, against the 135 thousand 247 of Walmart of Mexico and Central America , the famous self-service store has the objective of growing this year.