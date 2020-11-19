WHO Director for Europe gives hope to overcome the pandemic, but warns that there will be 6 difficult months

November 19, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Han Kluge, director for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO), reported more than 29,000 deaths from COVID-19 in a single week on the European continent, in addition to the fact that health systems in these countries are collapsing.

"Europe is once again the epicenter of the pandemic, along with the United States," he confirmed. At the same time, Kluge has pointed out during a press conference in Copenhagen that "there is a light at the end of the tunnel", but warns that the next six months "will be difficult".

About lockdowns

However, the negative panorama described by him affirms that "confinements are avoidable".

He maintains his position on the use of the mask in 95% of the population so that in this way contagions can be controlled and total closures are avoided.

In the same way, the lifting of the confinement must be gradual, since doing it in a hasty way brings negative consequences, it warns. Kluge points out that schools must remain open, because children and adolescents are not driving the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

Despite the good results of the vaccines, at first this will not be a magic solution, since the supply will be limited, he says.

The specialist is in contact with the developers of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, following up on clinical trials.

Kirill Dmitriyev, executive director of the Russian Investment Fund, spoke about the differences of the Russian vaccine versus other options. It clarifies that it is impossible to become infected with the coronavirus by applying this, since it has been proven to be safe. Other countries have opted for monkey adenovirus and mRNA technology, but the Russian one, like Johnson & Johnson's, are based on the human adenovirus, of which there have been studies for decades, unlike the monkey adenovirus in which it is not they know the effects that can be caused in the long term.