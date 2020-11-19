Atento Presents Its Startup Accelerator

November 19, 2020 2 min read

Atento , a global provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services, presents its startup acceleration program, Atento Next, which will bring selected startups closer to the company to bring even more innovation to the organization and its customers.

To participate in the first acceleration cycle, interested startups must register on the program page before November 29. According to the company, projects should be related to back-office automation, new technologies and service models, customer experience management, artificial intelligence, end-to-end service, analytics and the creation of new services.

After registration, all applications will be evaluated and the four startups with the most innovative ideas and that provide disruptive technologies will be selected to improve the consumer experience and, at the same time, improve the performance and results of Atento's clients.

Image: Campaign Creators via Unsplash

During the acceleration process of the chosen startups, the entrepreneurs will receive an exclusive mentoring that will be given by the main leaders of Atento, where they will have the opportunity to develop projects together with the company, seeking synergies and exploring business opportunities. In addition, they will have the opportunity to work in an office within the selected Atento facilities, where they will have contact with investors, executives and other startups in the network.

"By opening space for agile startups at different stages of growth, we have the opportunity to quickly adapt their most innovative ideas to stay ahead of the curve, while bringing our experience and mentorship to guide them in their success. Projects like these have the potential to transform and add value to society in different ways that are extremely valuable to Atento ”, comments Carlos López-Abadía, CEO of Atento.