8 mayors of the CDMX will have Prohibition Law to combat COVID-19

This measure will take effect as of November 20.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

The head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum , confirmed that as of next weekend the dry law will be imposed in several demarcations of the capital, due to the increase in COVID-19 infections, to which authorities attribute to meetings and parties in private homes and the operation of bars.

“We are in an agreement with all municipalities, we are seeing if it is at the same time. Yes there will be an implementation. 8 of the city halls have advanced on the issue of prohibition this weekend, "said Sheinbaum Pardo at a press conference.

At the beginning of the health emergency due to COVID-19, several mayors of the populous capital imposed a dry law, to later be withdrawn in August / Image: Depositphotos.com

According to media reports , the municipalities that would begin with the suspension of alcoholic beverages as of November 20 are Xochimilco, Venustiano Carranza, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, Cuajimalpa and Cuauhtémoc.

At the beginning of the health emergency due to COVID-19, several mayors of the populous capital imposed a dry law, to later be withdrawn in August.

The official added that tomorrow Friday they will give more details on the measures to contain the acceleration of COVID-19 infections.

Last week, the government of Mexico City announced that, given the increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19, they will implement more restrictions in the capital to reduce exposure to infections, such as reducing the hours of cinemas and theaters until 7 p.m. : 00 hours .

