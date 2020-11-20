Technology

Here's how Microsoft Surface joins the motorsports race

The devices are used to design, improve and modify aspects of the cars, while touch screens and accessories.
Image credit: Cortesía

Entrepreneur Staff
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • The Renault team uses the portable and versatile Surface Pro, allowing teams in two different locations such as Enstone, England and Viry-Châtillon, France, as well as the race team, to coordinate and communicate in real time and thereby deliver results quickly to through Microsoft 365.

In Formula 1, single-seaters reach speeds of more than 350 km / h, but the amount of information generated in each race is also impressive, reaching up to 1 billion data each weekend. Under these conditions, there is no question that every millisecond counts.

Millions of data can be collected through the numerous sensors mounted on the car; However, the human being is still a crucial point to transmit to the engineers the sensations and behavior of the car, something that a sensor cannot yet do. The best way to process this data and turn it into better experiences is through technology.

The Renault DP F1 Team uses Microsoft Surface to take teamwork, creativity and innovation to a new level, on and off the track. Microsoft Surface devices are used to design, improve and modify aspects of cars, while touchscreens and accessories such as Surface Pen have contributed to simplifying the design and production process across multiple areas. In addition to helping to materialize what the team has in mind.

The excellence and effort of the Renault DP World F1 Team goes beyond the moment of the race. What we see on television and in cars is just the tip of the iceberg. Behind great races, driver performance and car performance, the Renault DP World F1 Team works at an impressive pace to develop and manufacture innovations for its cars to achieve the best possible performance.

The key to being successful?

A highly skilled team of engineers and developers using technology to make what they have in mind a reality. It is a coordinated effort of a thousand people working around the world, 24/7, so doing it collaboratively is crucial.

“I talk a lot with my engineers about what I feel on board the car and what direction we should go. You have to spend time with them, so that they understand your language and your terms, ”says Daniel Ricciardo, Renault DP World F1 Team driver.

Successful collaborative work and impressive results require a constant dialogue between drivers and engineers, where each piece of information is key to understanding and improving the car's performance and bringing innovative ideas to life. In each race, new things are tested with the newest car, each member in each of the teams involved must trust the data they receive, analyze and interpret it.

