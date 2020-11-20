COVID-19 Measures Cars: Sanitization With Extra Care

November 20, 2020 4 min read

Odds are that as India has eased lockdown restrictions, you may be driving to work, using the car more frequently and even having co-passengers inside, while observing strict COVID-19 protocol. While we are taking every precaution as people and in groups, in terms of social distancing and other measures of hygiene, one often overlooked area of concern is a car.

Personal vehicles such as cars are one of the most frequently touched surfaces and can pose a high level of risk in transmitting the virus. Since vehicle interiors are small closed spaces, it makes regular, thorough sanitization of a car’s interior and exterior, crucial to our safety. That said, one needs to fully understand the process of why and how to disinfect your car as the virus is known to thrive on different surfaces for varying periods. Let us take a look.

High-touch surfaces: The basics

First and foremost, high-touch surfaces such as the steering wheel, door handles, gear, buttons and keys pose the highest level of threat in terms of virus transmission. Since these surfaces are large, they are fairly easy to clean. Using an alcohol-based disinfectant and disposable wipes will go a long way in helping you ensure that these surfaces are thoroughly sanitized. Also, ensure that you do not engage in disinfecting any surface without wearing a facemask or gloves to protect yourself.

The grey areas

The grey areas are the surfaces that are not touched as often as the door, steering wheel, etc. Areas such as the windows and headrest, although not frequently touched, can be contaminated too. All it takes is one accidental touch to adjust the headrest or lean on the window to result in devastating repercussions. In addition to this, areas such as the seats and floor mats also need to be sanitized as they are prone to collecting dust and other bacteria and can potentially be contaminated. The seats and floor mats can even be vacuum-cleaned using a portable vacuum cleaner for dust and virus-free surfaces.

The HVAC unit: A potential breeding ground for viruses

Since we often use the heating and air-conditioning units in our cars which are confined spaces, there always exists a high possibility of them becoming a breeding ground for not just the coronavirus but other harmful bacteria and microbes too. Ensure that you have a specialized cleaning solution for the AC vents to avoid any complications in the future. Simply remove the filter and clean the systems thoroughly to mitigate the risk.

Sanitization services

Last but not least, brands in the automotive segment are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that they offer customers a safe and comfortable experience. To that end, companies are providing deep sanitization services with extra care taken to leave no room for any errors. Right from frequent disinfection to providing safety kits containing masks, gloves, etc., and even home delivery of the cars, brands are indeed traveling an extra mile for optimum safety. Consumers can avail sanitization services to protect themselves and their loved ones from the risk of surface-to-human transmission of the virus.

While thoroughly sanitizing your car regularly may appear to be a time-consuming process, bear in mind that it is in the best interest of you and your loved ones. The aforementioned steps are not complex and can be carried out efficiently by merely ensuring the right tools and techniques to disinfect the surfaces in the interior and exterior of your vehicle can go a long way in safeguarding your health and wellbeing. If the process appears too tedious, it is always a good idea to get your vehicle sanitized completely by brands offering sanitization services.

Finally, always make sure that basic cleaning supplies such as wet wipes, disinfectant liquid, and hand sanitizers are available for use. We clean and disinfect our homes often and our vehicles are frequently used too, so, it is vital to ensure the same with your cars. Remember, such small steps can potentially become lifesavers in the long run.