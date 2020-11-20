News and Trends

Pfizer and BioNTech to Submit Emergency Authorization for Coronavirus Vaccine Today

The drug companies are seeking the first coronavirus vaccine regulatory OK in the United States from the FDA.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Pfizer and BioNTech to Submit Emergency Authorization for Coronavirus Vaccine Today
Image credit: Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read

Pfizer and BioNTech say that their vaccine, called BNT162b2, could be available by the middle to end of December. Distribution would begin with high-risk populations in the United States.

The final analysis of Phase 3 of the clinical trial found that BNT162b2 was 95% effective in preventing infections and caused no serious safety concerns. This is based on a trial pool of 43,000 volunteers.

Related: A Year Ago, 'Patient 1' Was Infected With Covid-19

"Filing in the U.S. represents a critical milestone in our journey to deliver a Covid-19 vaccine to the world, and we now have a more complete picture of both the efficacy and safety profile of our vaccine, giving us confidence in its potential," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

As explained by CNN, an Emergency use authorization (or EUA) is not the same as full approval. It allows a product to be used in advance of all evidence being available for approval. For the FDA to grant the EUA, it will determine whether the vaccine's "known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Tesla Model 3 Crash Sends Scorching Battery Cells Into a Nearby House

News and Trends

Which Generation Is Most Dependent on Smartphones? (Hint: They're Young.)

Future of Entrepreneurship

Venture Capital Makes Steady Comeback in Wake of Pandemic Dip