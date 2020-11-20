Business Acceleration

Hyundai Motor Group Announces an Accelerator Program for Tech Startups

The ZER01NE Accelerator 2020 open innovation platform facilitates collaboration between Hyundai Motor Group startups and teams on future technology projects.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Hyundai Motor Group introduced its 2020 ZER01NE Accelerator, an open innovation platform that facilitates collaboration between startups and the Group's internal teams on various projects.

This program discovers valued startups and develops strategic possibilities for the use of their new technologies.

Various teams within the Group have developed a total of 50 ZER01NE Accelerator projects on 10 topics including data, user experience, human-machine interface, mobility, cargo, robotics, smart factory, logistics, healthcare and materials.

Who can participate?

Startups legally registered and interested in verticals of Artificial Intelligence, Smart Mobility, Smart City, New Energy and Robotics. Those interested can apply for only one of these projects. Teams responsible for technology developments will be directly involved in reviewing and hiring new companies for collaboration.

You can apply on the official website of the application from November 16 to December 27. The results will be announced in early February 2021.

The selected startups will receive a budget for the development of the project. The Group will also review the possibility of capital investment among the selected companies.

Since the introduction of ZER01NE Accelerator in 2018, eight Group affiliates and 54 startups have participated in the program, resulting in 48 collaborative projects and 35 equity investments for startups.

 

