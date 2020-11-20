Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available in 2021 for 200 Mexican pesos!

November 20, 2020 3 min read

According to Joaquín Duato, vice president of the Executive Committee of Johnson & Johnson, its coronavirus vaccine will be released in the second half of 2021.

The drugmaker plans to distribute 1 billion doses at a cost of less than $ 10.

The race to obtain the long-awaited vaccine against COVID-19 is increasingly close. Pharmaceutical Janssen, part of the Johnson & Johnson group, promises that its vaccine will be available by the second half of 2021. And the best thing is the price, since it would cost less than 10 dollars, that is, about 200 Mexican pesos.

Joaquín Duato, vice president of the Executive Committee of the American multinational, gave the good news during a conference at the Health Sector Sector Meeting, organized by IESE Business School , with the collaboration of the consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

Joaquín Duato, vice president of the Executive Committee of the American multinational, participated in @IESEBschool Healthcare 2020 annual industry event, focused on combating COVID19, discussing Johnson & Johnson's efforts to develop a vaccine candidate.

The study by the pharmaceutical company Janssen, approved yesterday by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products, guarantees the vaccine "at some point in the first or second half of 2021".

The Johnson & Johnson executive said that the pharmaceutical company has a plan to supply 1,000 million during 2021. This will be achieved through collaboration networks with governments and organizations, such as COVAX, a project to which 500 million doses will be allocated. of its production for the lower-income countries.

"During the next six months there will be good news, we can see how these effective vaccines will be available to the public," Duato said at the same event. He added that the vaccine they are working on will also guarantee "the quality and safety standards" announced by other companies in the sector.

The multinational assures that the cost of the vaccine will not respond to profit, but to the general welfare. "We will seek to guarantee access to the vaccine in all territories, the price will not be more than 10 dollars per vaccine," said the manager.

This week, the American pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna published the clinical results of phase 3 of their respective vaccines. Both were close to 95% effective, which is excellent news for the rest of the laboratories focused on the same protein.

Regarding the race to find the coronavirus vaccine, the senior executive commented that “it is not a competitive situation, it is a social issue and a global crisis in which we will need several vaccines, not just one, because we must vaccinate millions of people ”.