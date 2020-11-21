Wealth

Over Three-fourth Indians Optimistic of Economic Recovery Soon: Survey

A survey by lending platform IndiaLends shows that 49 per cent Indians expect the economic turnaround to happen in the next six months
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Over Three-fourth Indians Optimistic of Economic Recovery Soon: Survey
Image credit: Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Chief Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The recently concluded festive season sales and falling daily new Covid-19 cases have uplifted the mood of the nation. About 77 per cent Indians in a survey by lending platform IndiaLends said they are optimistic of economic recovery, of which 49 per cent reported they expect the turnaround to happen in the next six months.

IndiaLends conducted a nationwide survey of nearly 1,700 respondents that comprised of both the salaried and self-employed.

As per the findings, 27 per cent respondents believe the economy will turnaround in the next three months, 22 per cent said it will take three to six months and nearly 28 per cent are still weighning on the pandemic as they expect the economy to fully bounce back in the next six months to one year.

Personal Loans For Starting Business

Micro and small businesses were the worst hit due to Covid-19 led lockdowns, with many even forced to shut shop. However, as the economy is heading back on track, people are optimistic about starting new business.

About 71 per cent respondents said they plan to take a personal loan in the next three to six months. Starting a business is the chief reason for 31 per cent respondents for taking a personal loan, as per the survey.

Further, at least 7 per cent of the respondents said they would opt for a loan to pay for upskilling courses, indicating the impact of Covid-19 on jobs and the need to utilise free time to acquire new skills.

Additionally, 11 per cent respondents plan to take a personal loan to meet increasing household expenses towards consumer durables, such as dishwasher and washing machine, as people continue to work from home amidst the pandemic.

“There are clear signs of a business revival and consumer confidence. This is evident in the uptick in loan applications from enterprises such as MSMEs as well as individuals, including millennials, and the many reasons they are taking those loans. Our latest survey reveals that businesses and individuals are keen to return to a ‘new normal’ life and start 2021 on a positive note,” said Gaurav Chopra, founder and CEO, IndiaLends, in a statement.

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Wealth

RBI Slaps Penalty Amounting to INR 5.78 Cr on Muthoot Finance, PhonePe, 4 Others for Violating Regulatory Norms

Wealth

Didn't Opt for Loan Moratorium? The Govt Will Reward You With a Cashback

Wealth

Hit by Covid-19 lockdowns, 1.04 Cr Salaried Workers Withdraw INR 39,402 Crore from PF Since March