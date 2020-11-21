Apps

Marissa Mayer, former CEO of Yahoo! launches "Sunshine Contacts" the app designed to manage contacts

This application, exclusively for iOS, manages users' contacts efficiently in the background.
Marissa Mayer, former CEO of Yahoo! launches &quot;Sunshine Contacts&quot; the app designed to manage contacts
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Sunshine , the startup of Marissa Mayer, who is remembered for her work as CEO of Yahoo! Before the company was sold to Verizon, it released its new application based on artificial intelligence to manage contacts in an effective way.

Sunshine Contacts is an application that seeks to transform your address book, it is in charge of managing your list of contacts that according to Marissa Mayer this "should be something alive and changing".

This technological initiative is attracting a lot of users' attention, because it is the first product launched by Marissa Mayer's company.

According to the company, Sunshine aims to brighten its users' day by creating advanced technology to automate mundane tasks. Your new app uses the power of artificial intelligence to ensure your contact list is always complete and up-to-date.

Image: @Sunshine

It is important to mention that Sunshine Contacts is only available in the App Store, since it is not yet public, at the moment you can only access its functions by means of an invitation.

To know more: 5 motivational quotes from Marissa Mayer

Sunshine uses technology to make big changes

According to the company, great contacts change with life, putting them in order provides confidence and fundamentally changes the way you think and what you do.

At Sunshine the status quo of incomplete, outdated and scattered contacts is rejected. It is worth mentioning that contacts are a disaster, so you can make them "useful and usable" with this application.

Your company's mission is to create advanced technologies that make mundane tasks effortless, free up time, and facilitate thought.

According to Sunshine , they are passionate about making the mundane magical, creating everyday applications that put people first and quietly solve problems using sophisticated technology.

The company plans to continue innovating as they build their portfolio of applications, they are eager for scheduling, group communication, organizing events, among many others.

Image: Sunshine.com

