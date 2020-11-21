Samsung

Google Assistant now present on Samsung Smart TVs

Along with Amazon Alexa and Bixby, Google Assistant is built into Samsung smart TVs.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
Google Assistant is fully integrated with Samsung Smart TVs, therefore it is compatible with the famous Alexa and Bixby voice assistants, providing better control capabilities and functionalities.

That said, no additional hardware or installation downloads are required, it is also interchangeable. Samsung Smart TV users now have more immediate access to their preferred content, real-time response and the ability to control their smart device with the voice assistant of their choice. They can perform activities such as adjusting the volume, controlling playback, opening applications, among many other things.

Samsung Electronics announced that "Google Assistant will join the suite of voice assistants currently available on 2020 Samsung smart TVs, providing viewers with enhanced discovery and control capabilities."

Similarly, the leading suite of voice assistants is now available on all 2020 4K AND 8K QLED TVs, Crystal UHD TVs, The Frame, The Serif, The Sero, and The Terrace, and is compatible with voice assistant ecosystems. existing users.

"Simple Discovery and Control"

This is how Samsung describes it because of its wide range of voice assistants, users now have faster access to their preferred entertainment, real-time response, and the ability to seamlessly control their smart home devices.

By activating the voice command, users have the possibility to easily navigate through channels, adjust volume, play, open applications, among others.

Similarly, like the Google Assistant, users will have access to Google services that they know and like, this with the aim of speeding up their days, including search, photos, maps, calendar, among many other elements.

According to Samsung, the Google Assistants are already available in the UK, France, Germany and Italy, but will roll out in 12 more countries later this year.

