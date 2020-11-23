G7CR Technologies Expands Operations In MEA Region

November 23, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian IT consulting and cloud services company G7CR Technologies India announced on Monday its expansion plan in the global market by setting its footprints in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region with an aim to go global.

Capitalizing on the growing demand for cloud services across industries, the company will help its Indian customers with their go-to-market support and help them expand in the MEA region, as well as partner with local companies to help them on their cloud journeys and to tap into the company’s presence in India.

The company plans to work with startups, and small and medium businesses in the MEA region as well and help them in their automation and digital journey. The rising adoption of cloud services across numerous industries such as BFSI, media and entertainment, hospitality, and retail and consumer goods, will drastically drive the demand for cloud computing technologies in the region over the coming years. The growing demand for IT and cloud services have been the primary factor driving the growth of the MEA cloud computing market.

“We are excited to start operations in the MEA region as it holds a lot of potential for the cloud market. Our specific focus in India has always been on the small and medium businesses, startups and especially the Independent Software Vendors and that will be the same even now,” said G7CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd managing director and chief cloud architect Dr. Christopher Richard, in a statement.

The platform has emerged as an expert azure managed services partner driving cloud transformation for over 800 businesses across India. Its global technology partners like Alibaba.com, Amazon, Digicert, Microsoft and Softlayer, among others, help drive digital transformation among various organizations with new technologies and proven methodologies for optimizing cost and value-added growth.

“One of the primary reasons for us to take up this geography is not only the potential of this market but also the potential and the opportunities that we will be providing to our Indian customers who have already partnered with G7 CR,” Richard added.

The platform has been recognized globally for its technical capabilities driving cloud success journeys for businesses from industry verticals such as banking, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, PSUs, education, retail, and IT.