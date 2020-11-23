5 Simple Tricks to Keep Yourself Motivated in tough times

November 23, 2020 5 min read

“People often say that motivation doesn’t last. Well, neither does bathing—that’s why we recommend it daily,” said Zig Ziglar.

Now more than ever, it is hard to stay motivated with the COVID-19 lockdowns and the changed work setups. As there are no longer any buses to catch or traffic to get stuck in, it can be hard to wake up on time and get ready for work. The new normal is comforting, but too much comfort can be disguised as destruction, too. And thus, as simple as it sounds, motivation is the tool we need the most right now.

Here are five wonderful yet simple tricks to help you stay motivated and energetic.

Trick of Treats

Well, as a kid, I am sure your parents would have rewarded you with treats for following their words or for completing certain tasks. And you did those tasks happily for a treat, even if you hated it!

We are no longer kids, but human psychology can still work the same. To motivate yourself, you should set certain rewards. Like, if you are a student, after completing a chapter, you can have 30 minutes to play your favorite game. If you are a foodie, you can treat yourself to your favorite dish after finishing the important presentation on time. You can choose whatever that suits you, it can be hearing your favorite songs, talking to a friend over call, or even enjoying a nap. Work hard and enjoy what you deserve.

Say Bye to Procrastination (Most difficult thing, first thing in the morning)

Procrastination is the enemy of motivation and works as a sweet poison. It can give joy for a few moments but after that, the guilt of avoiding work follows. Thus, bid goodbye to procrastination.

The best way to do it is to act immediately. Procrastination starts as soon as we wake up; we press the snooze button on the alarm. We procrastinate things as we give our minds the time to rationalize that we can do this task later, and that leads to a streak of pending work. Thus, act as soon as you feel your mind will play the game with you. If you dread going on a walk, just get up and get your joggers on, you would be halfway through your task. The key is to get up from wherever you are within seconds and don't give your mind the time to tell you that you have the time to do it later.

Pep Talks

Well, you are the ultimate expert that you need for yourself. As a kid, I am sure, we all have used mirrors as our stage for winning an Oscar or a Nobel prize! But, now more than ever, we need that self-praising back. It is not about standing in front of the mirror and saying nice things, it's more about boosting yourself up emotionally.

“Real optimism is not the pep talk you give yourself. It is earned through the labor involved in emotional housekeeping,” said Augusten Burroughs.

Thus, it's important that you wear your crown of self-praise and give yourself your own TedX speech. You can do it, trust me.

Break it Down

You cannot climb a mountain with one step, right? Just like that, you cannot expect yourself to fulfil imaginary expectations of completing huge tasks in one go! Worst case scenario, you would totally lose the motivation to do that task as it can impact your confidence level.

Small steps lead to big success. The best you can do for yourself is to break down your task into small pieces. If you are supposed to edit a 500-page book, break down the task to edit 50 pages every day! If you are supposed to give a speech, divide days for researching, writing, and improving it. This will offload your burden, and you would feel motivated each day for marking right beside the task.

Don’t Be Hard on Yourself

You can try your best to keep yourself up on the toes of motivation, but there are going to be days when you feel like doing absolutely nothing! And on those days, just do nothing!

We all deserve a break, and mental health is just as important. That's why, it is alright if you sleep the entire day, eat junk food, binge watch your favorite show, or hang out with friends or family. We deserve all these simplicities of life! Taking time for yourself is essential; it can rejuvenate your inner self to do better after the break! So, don't feel guilty when you get the thought of doing nothing, instead, enjoy doing nothing.

Last but not the least, make motivating yourself a routine, a lifestyle. Do one new thing every day, play your favorite music in the background, and feel good about yourself for doing the best you can. After all, little things make all the difference.