The COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Packaged in Mexico Could Be 90% Effective, According to AstraZeneca
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
- This vaccine will be packaged in Mexico after an alliance between AstraZeneca, the University of Oxford and the Carlos Slim Foundation was reported in August.
- Although in preliminary tests the vaccine prevented 70.4% of the volunteers from getting sick, its effectiveness increased to 90% when using half a dose followed by a full one a month later.
In the race for vaccines against COVID-19, the different pharmaceutical companies have already begun to announce the effectiveness of their respective products. Now it was the turn of AstraZeneca , a company that reported that its vaccine, developed in conjunction with the University of Oxford , is 70.4% effective.
Although in preliminary tests the vaccine prevented 70.4% of the volunteers from getting sick, its effectiveness increased to 90% when using half a dose followed by a full one a month later.
This vaccine will be packaged in Mexico, after an alliance between AstraZeneca, the University of Oxford and the Carlos Slim Foundation was reported in August with the aim of manufacturing, packaging and distributing the vaccine against COVID-19 in the Latin American region to except for Brazil.
Image: Depositphotos.com / NurPhoto | Getty Images / Reuters via BIThis is how AstraZeneca and Oxford join the pharmaceutical companies that have announced the achievement of preventing COVID-19 in the final stage of clinical research. Pfizer in conjunction with BioNTech , and on the other hand, Moderna reported the effectiveness of their vaccines, which proved to be 90% and 94.5% effective, respectively.