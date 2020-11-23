Coronavirus

The COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Packaged in Mexico Could Be 90% Effective, According to AstraZeneca

This vaccine requires an initial half-dose followed by a full one a month later.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Packaged in Mexico Could Be 90% Effective, According to AstraZeneca
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • This vaccine will be packaged in Mexico after an alliance between AstraZeneca, the University of Oxford and the Carlos Slim Foundation was reported in August.
  • Although in preliminary tests the vaccine prevented 70.4% of the volunteers from getting sick, its effectiveness increased to 90% when using half a dose followed by a full one a month later.

In the race for vaccines against COVID-19, the different pharmaceutical companies have already begun to announce the effectiveness of their respective products. Now it was the turn of AstraZeneca , a company that reported that its vaccine, developed in conjunction with the University of Oxford , is 70.4% effective.

Although in preliminary tests the vaccine prevented 70.4% of the volunteers from getting sick, its effectiveness increased to 90% when using half a dose followed by a full one a month later.

This vaccine will be packaged in Mexico, after an alliance between AstraZeneca, the University of Oxford and the Carlos Slim Foundation was reported in August with the aim of manufacturing, packaging and distributing the vaccine against COVID-19 in the Latin American region to except for Brazil.

Image: Depositphotos.com / NurPhoto | Getty Images / Reuters via BI

This is how AstraZeneca and Oxford join the pharmaceutical companies that have announced the achievement of preventing COVID-19 in the final stage of clinical research. Pfizer in conjunction with BioNTech , and on the other hand, Moderna reported the effectiveness of their vaccines, which proved to be 90% and 94.5% effective, respectively.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available in 2021 for 200 Mexican pesos!

Coronavirus

Covid-19 Vaccine Could Cause Sharp Fall of the Dollar

Coronavirus

The FDA Announced Emergency Approval of the First Covid-19 Self-Test That Can Be Done Fully at Home