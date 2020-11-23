The COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Packaged in Mexico Could Be 90% Effective, According to AstraZeneca

November 23, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This vaccine will be packaged in Mexico after an alliance between AstraZeneca, the University of Oxford and the Carlos Slim Foundation was reported in August.

Although in preliminary tests the vaccine prevented 70.4% of the volunteers from getting sick, its effectiveness increased to 90% when using half a dose followed by a full one a month later.

In the race for vaccines against COVID-19, the different pharmaceutical companies have already begun to announce the effectiveness of their respective products. Now it was the turn of AstraZeneca , a company that reported that its vaccine, developed in conjunction with the University of Oxford , is 70.4% effective.

This vaccine will be packaged in Mexico, after an alliance between AstraZeneca, the University of Oxford and the Carlos Slim Foundation was reported in August with the aim of manufacturing, packaging and distributing the vaccine against COVID-19 in the Latin American region to except for Brazil.

Image: Depositphotos.com / NurPhoto | Getty Images / Reuters via BI