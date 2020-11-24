Funding

[Funding Alert] Helia Raises $3 Mn From Silicon Valley Investors

The SaaS platform enhances physical security within enterprises by autonomously reviewing security camera footage in real time
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
[Funding Alert] Helia Raises $3 Mn From Silicon Valley Investors
Image credit: Unsplash

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The US-based enterprise security startup Helia on Tuesday announced to have raised $3 million in the seed funding round led by venture capital firms and investors in Silicon Valley including Neo, Abstract Ventures, and Kevin Hartz, the co-founder and chairman of Eventbrite.

The software as a service (SaaS) platform enhances physical security within enterprises by autonomously reviewing security camera footage in real-time.

The platform uses deep learning to monitor cameras for security events and alerts teams of breaches instantaneously before they escalate into security incidents. It integrates with existing security cameras, processes their feeds on an enterprise’s premises, and centralizes results to the cloud where they can be viewed securely.

“We are honored to have this incredible group of investors backing our vision and helping Helia on its journey,” said Helia co-founder Ashwin Sreenivas.

There is a growing demand within enterprises for security teams to change their posture from reactive to proactive. The platform allows security teams to prevent the incident altogether, according to a statement in the press report.

Its artificial intelligence (AI) autonomously monitors all existing security cameras, and alerts security teams of breaches in real-time, allowing officers to respond before the breach can escalate. Its breach detection ensures that only authorized employees can have access to spaces.

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Funding

[Funding Alert] GeoIQ Raises INR 2.5 Cr In Seed Round Led By 9Unicorns

Funding

Cars24 Becomes Seventh Unicorn in Pandemic Year After Raising $200 Mn

Funding

Algorithmic Trading Platform Algobulls Raises Undisclosed Amount From Venture Catalysts