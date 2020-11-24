[Funding Alert] Helia Raises $3 Mn From Silicon Valley Investors

November 24, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The US-based enterprise security startup Helia on Tuesday announced to have raised $3 million in the seed funding round led by venture capital firms and investors in Silicon Valley including Neo, Abstract Ventures, and Kevin Hartz, the co-founder and chairman of Eventbrite.

The software as a service (SaaS) platform enhances physical security within enterprises by autonomously reviewing security camera footage in real-time.

The platform uses deep learning to monitor cameras for security events and alerts teams of breaches instantaneously before they escalate into security incidents. It integrates with existing security cameras, processes their feeds on an enterprise’s premises, and centralizes results to the cloud where they can be viewed securely.

“We are honored to have this incredible group of investors backing our vision and helping Helia on its journey,” said Helia co-founder Ashwin Sreenivas.

There is a growing demand within enterprises for security teams to change their posture from reactive to proactive. The platform allows security teams to prevent the incident altogether, according to a statement in the press report.

Its artificial intelligence (AI) autonomously monitors all existing security cameras, and alerts security teams of breaches in real-time, allowing officers to respond before the breach can escalate. Its breach detection ensures that only authorized employees can have access to spaces.