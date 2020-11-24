Kavak and Uber Join Forces to Offer Pre-Owned Cars to Drivers in Mexico and Latin America

November 24, 2020 2 min read

Many of the workers from Uber rent the car in which they work, however, now they will have the opportunity to acquire one of their own. The transport application partnered with Kavak, a used car platform, to offer financing to its drivers so that they can obtain a pre-owned car.

These benefits will apply to Uber drivers in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara, and are intended to create better conditions so that more people can buy a vehicle with a payment scheme that suits their needs.

Driver members will be able to buy a car with a zero percent down payment, weekly payments from 1,500 pesos and will have a 25% discount on services and spare parts. Additionally, drivers using a Kavak vehicle will receive Uber benefits.