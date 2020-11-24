Alliances

Kavak and Uber Join Forces to Offer Pre-Owned Cars to Drivers in Mexico and Latin America

Driver members will be able to buy a car with a zero percent down payment.
Image credit: Dan Gold vía Unsplash

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • These benefits will apply to Uber drivers in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara.
Many of the workers from Uber rent the car in which they work, however, now they will have the opportunity to acquire one of their own. The transport application partnered with Kavak, a used car platform, to offer financing to its drivers so that they can obtain a pre-owned car.

These benefits will apply to Uber drivers in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara, and are intended to create better conditions so that more people can buy a vehicle with a payment scheme that suits their needs.

Image: Kavak via web .

Driver members will be able to buy a car with a zero percent down payment, weekly payments from 1,500 pesos and will have a 25% discount on services and spare parts. Additionally, drivers using a Kavak vehicle will receive Uber benefits.

Just a few weeks ago, the Mexican used car platform became the first startup in the Aztec country to reach a valuation of more than 1.15 billion dollars, that is, what is known as a unicorn: a technology company valued at more of 1,000 million dollars.

