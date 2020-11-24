Take Advantage of These Amazon Black Friday Promotions

November 24, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Friday comes Black Friday , but Amazon Mexico will bring offers from the first moment of Thursday, November 26!

Each year this shopping event, which originated in the United States on the Friday around Thanksgiving, brings hundreds of discounts. This Black Friday will be an event full of promotions on electronics, clothing, shoes, video games, tools, toys, kitchen items and much more and it is expected to be much more digital due to the sanitary restrictions generated by COVID-19.

This year, the e-commerce giant goes with everything and this is a great opportunity to be proactive and get the best prices, also to be very fast, since you cannot miss them.

Although Amazon Mexico has not yet shared the list of offers, it has already announced the promotions that will count these two days and some products that already have a price reduction .

Free shipping from the US with Prime

If you are an Amazon Prime user (you can sign up here) you can receive imported products with free shipping, payments in pesos and months without interest on eligible orders. Check the terms and conditions.

Learn more details here.

Amazon balance from the US

Your friends and family can add funds to your Amazon balance from the United States with no additional charges and in just five minutes.

Learn more details here.

Various payment methods

Months without interest

The orders that qualify for 3, 6, 9 and 12 Months without interest are orders that contain products sold by Amazon Mexico or by Amazon EU from the Beauty, Cameras, Kitchen, Computers and tablets, Cell phones and accessories, Musical instruments, departments. Jewelry, Furniture, Watches, Health, beauty and personal care, Television and video, and Videogames for an amount equal to or greater than 2,500 pesos. You can use any credit card from American Express, BBVA (there are no 18 MSI available), Citibanamex, Banorte - IXE, Santander, HSBC, Scotiabank, Banca Afirme, Banco Azteca, Banca Mifel, Banco del Bajío, Banjercito, BanRegio, Falabella Soriana , Inbursa, Invex, Konfio, Nu, Premium Card Liverpool.

Learn more details here.

Amazon Cash

Buy safely without the need for a debit or credit card by recharging your account from a store. They give you 100 pesos as a gift when you inject 400 pesos or more.

Learn more details here.

Amazon Rechargeable

The debit card that gives you access to shop online. It has no monthly commissions, opening cost, minimum required balance, or required credit history. It also has exclusive discounts on Amazon.

Learn more details here.

Digital Gift Cards

You can give a gift to a loved one for 300, 500, 1,000, 1,500, 2,000 or 2,500 pesos.

Learn more details here.

Pay at the nearest OXXO

Another option is to buy on Amazon, get a payment line and with the barcode pay your purchase at the closest OXXO store. Then your order will be sent.

Learn more details here.

Credit and debit cards

Amazon accepts VISA, MasterCard, and AmericanExpress credit cards; Debt from banks such as Inbursa, Banorte, Banamex, AFIRME, Bancomer, Bansi, HSBC, BanCoppel, among others; and prepaid as Saldazo OXXO.

Learn more details here.

Subscribe to the Amazon Mexico mailing list and activate your notifications on your cell phone so you don't miss out on their promotions.