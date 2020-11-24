Mobility

´DiDi Mujer´ the new function for female drivers to connect exclusively with female passengers

DiDi, the mobility platform provides the option for drivers to choose to give their service only to female users.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

With DiDi Mujer, drivers have the ability to accept passenger-only journeys, providing greater peace of mind and safety on each journey.

DiDi drivers will be able to activate and deactivate the function on the platform at any time or place through the application, they just have to press the option found in travel preferences, which will allow them to select when to receive routes specifically from women at the time and area that they decide.

“We are the first app in the country that will be launching this feature in Mexico City. The pilot test also includes Monterrey, Puebla, Guadalajara, Chihuahua, among other cities. It will be available 24 hours a day and seven days a week, ”says Ivette Ayala, who is director of operations in Mexico City.

To know more: DiDi will give trips starting from 20 pesos in Mexico (but you will have to pay more for 'extra clean' trips)

Greater security and peace of mind on each journey

Among the reasons why drivers prefer this type of initiative is that they feel more protected and less anxious during their trips, especially in certain areas and times, due to the high rate of violence and insecurity against women, same as it has been on the rise despite the pandemic and lockdown.

"In this context we designed DiDi Mujer, a function that seeks to support and promote gender equality in mobility, a sector traditionally designated as male, at the same time we prioritize tranquility and safety when traveling on the platform," says Ivette Ayala.

DiDi seeks to offer a service in which both passengers and drivers can decide their journey only with women. However, currently only 4.3% of people who drive on the platform in Mexico are women.

Taking the above into account, there are already two transportation applications that allow female drivers to choose to serve women. They are the option that Uber announced in recent days that allows female drivers to accept trips only to female users.

To know more: DiDi's new promise that could become the future of the shared taxi industry

