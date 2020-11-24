Lamborghini pulls controversial ad campaign with teens posing in front of luxury sports cars

November 24, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Lamborghini, the luxurious car brand, was forced to withdraw an ad campaign in which young teenagers appeared in front of their opulent cars after a debate and a protest on the part of the mayor of Palermo.

All of the above was due to the fact that a score of photographers had been hired to capture images with supercars throughout Italy, described as a "declaration of love" to the country. Letizia Battaglia, a famous photographer, was a participant in the project, recognized for portraying the Sicilian mafia.

However, these images in which young people appeared next to the cars in Palermo, generated a controversy on social networks, where Lamborghini had published them with a message that described Palermo as a “city that is like a girl, full of hope and dreams ”.

A wrong and unexpected message was transmitted

Among all this matter, the mayor of Palermo, Leoluca Orlando, confirmed that although the city had authorized the idea of the photographic project carried out by Lamborghini to celebrate the beauty of the place, the images of the teenagers were not shown before being published on social networks .

"I really admire Letizia, for her love for Palermo and the children of this city, but these images send the wrong message," Orlando told The Times, adding his disapproval of the use of women's and children's bodies for commercial use. "

On the other hand, Battaglia rejected the criticism, mentioning that she was "saddened by the reactions", adding "For me Palermo is a girl with an innocent look that grows", said the photographer in clarifications collected by Corriere della Sera.

In turn, Lamborghini confirmed its decision to remove the posts with images of Battaglia, due to the request of the mayor. "When we decided to involve Letizia Battaglia, we were aware of the strength and power of her images," the company clarified, "it is well known that her art and her subjects are strongly focused on portraits of young female figures, which for her represent a vision of his dream and hope of rebirth ", communicated in Lamborghini.

