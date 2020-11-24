Balenciaga launches tennis shoes for more than 115 thousand pesos that you can not wear

November 24, 2020 2 min read

The most curious thing about the article is that they cannot be used and are the most expensive in the history of the brand.

The Spanish luxury fashion house, Balenciaga , has launched sneakers for $ 5,750 (about 115,244 thousand pesos approximately), nothing new, although the most expensive ones. However, the curious thing is that they cannot be used, since they are sculptures of one of its most iconic models, Track 2 .

In the history of the firm, they have had numerous successful launches. Among them, the Speed Trainer or better known as sneakers with socks; the Tyrex Low , were known to be the ugliest and most striking on the market and the Triple S , who were the ones that gave impetus to chunky style sports shoes.

Why those sneakers?

Unlike their predecessors, these cannot be worn and are a genuine collector's item. The sneakers are part of a new Objects line and are made of brass, so they would be terribly uncomfortable. According to the description on the brand's website , the shoes weigh 2.5 kilos and are European size 41.

Image: Balenciaga.com

They are made in Italy and made up of 16 pieces welded by hand, one by one, all to make them an exact replica, with all the details that distinguish Track 2 . Only 20 copies have been produced so far.

They will be available in limited editions and at the moment, only heavy tennis is found in the 'Objects' section .