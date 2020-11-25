[Funding Alert] Waste Recycling Company Thermowaste Solutions Plans To Invest $1 Mn For Expansion

November 25, 2020 2 min read

Thermowaste Solutions announced to invest $1 million over the next two years to expand in more cities such as Jamshedpur, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad to grow its recycling capacity.

The company at the forefront of sustainable waste management has expanded to seven major cities in the last six months such as Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, Jaipur, Muradabad, and Gurgaon.

“Recycling is more than just a response to the environmental crisis and has assumed a symbolic role in beginning to change the nature of societies and the culture of consumerism,” remarked Thermowaste Solutions director Bhagyashree Bhansali Jain, in a statement.

For the past five years, the company has been recognized far and wide as a pioneer in the field of plastic waste management as it claims to recycle plastic of all forms.

Recyclable plastics like HDPE, LDPE, thermocol, PP are recycled at their recycling centers, and the non-recyclable plastic (multilayered plastic) is sent to cement factories or waste to energy plants.

“Indeed many environmentalists assume that there will be an inevitable shift from our ‘throwaway’ society to a post-industrial ‘recycling’ society of the future,” Jain added.

Micro Gartex Industries is an authorized plastic recycler. Under their Swachh Bharat initiative, Thermowaste Solutions aims to work closely with different stakeholders to ensure that plastic waste is handled and recycled properly.

Their long-running mission is to solve this mishandling from the grass-root level and hence curated a network of rag-pickers and waste collectors so as to recycle post-consumer plastic as well. The company deals with industrial, commercial, and institutional (IC&I) waste and also provide extended producer responsibility (EPR) consultancy and PRO services. ​

The platform is registered as a recycler under Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016 and embraces ISO Certification 9001(2015). The company has worked with the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board and with brands like Recykal, Old Monk, and Whirlpool.