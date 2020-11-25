Tesla

Tesla can be stolen in a matter of minutes due to certain flaws in your system

A hacker could breach the electric vehicle in just a few minutes, with the necessary knowledge and equipment, according to Lennert Wouters.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tesla can be stolen in a matter of minutes due to certain flaws in your system
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A doctoral student in the Computer Security and Industrial Cryptography (COSIC) group at the Catholic University of Leuven (Belgium) has revealed the weaknesses in the Tesla Model X system.

Wouters confirms that it is possible to rewrite the firmware of the car key through a bluetooth connection and in this way extract the unlock codes from it, all of the above in just 90 seconds. Once inside the vehicle, it is only connected to a computer to a port accessible through a small panel found under the screen. Finally, match a fake key and steal it. The previously mentioned does not require complex tools.

“Basically, a combination of the two vulnerabilities allows a hacker to steal a Model X in a few minutes. When you combine them, you get a much more powerful attack, ”says Wouters Wired.

According to this computer expert, it is enough to be able to read the identification number of the car, which in most cases is visible through the windshield on the vehicle's dashboard, only approaching an average of five meters from the original key.

With only approximately 300 dollars you can acquire the necessary tools to carry out the theft, in addition to being able to hide them in a small backpack keeping a control from the hacker's mobile.

A video is included in which the actions detailed above are demonstrated:

In August, Wouters issued a warning of his findings to the company Tesla, which is now working on an update to its system in order to prevent it from being possible to complete at least one of the two steps necessary to steal the car. However, this solution could take an average of a month to protect the Model X vehicles in danger, says the specialist.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tesla

Tesla presents its $ 250 tequila and it's already sold out

Tesla

Radio host 'annoys' her Tesla thieves

Tesla

Elon Musk Says He's Cutting Tesla Model S Base Price to $69,420