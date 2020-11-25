Tesla can be stolen in a matter of minutes due to certain flaws in your system

November 25, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A doctoral student in the Computer Security and Industrial Cryptography (COSIC) group at the Catholic University of Leuven (Belgium) has revealed the weaknesses in the Tesla Model X system.

Wouters confirms that it is possible to rewrite the firmware of the car key through a bluetooth connection and in this way extract the unlock codes from it, all of the above in just 90 seconds. Once inside the vehicle, it is only connected to a computer to a port accessible through a small panel found under the screen. Finally, match a fake key and steal it. The previously mentioned does not require complex tools.

“Basically, a combination of the two vulnerabilities allows a hacker to steal a Model X in a few minutes. When you combine them, you get a much more powerful attack, ”says Wouters Wired.

According to this computer expert, it is enough to be able to read the identification number of the car, which in most cases is visible through the windshield on the vehicle's dashboard, only approaching an average of five meters from the original key.

With only approximately 300 dollars you can acquire the necessary tools to carry out the theft, in addition to being able to hide them in a small backpack keeping a control from the hacker's mobile.

A video is included in which the actions detailed above are demonstrated:

In August, Wouters issued a warning of his findings to the company Tesla, which is now working on an update to its system in order to prevent it from being possible to complete at least one of the two steps necessary to steal the car. However, this solution could take an average of a month to protect the Model X vehicles in danger, says the specialist.