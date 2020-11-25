Apple

Apple obtains a patent that modifies the tinting of windows of a car

In order to avoid inconvenience to passengers, the company received a patent in which a system allows modifying the tinting of vehicle windows.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Apple obtains a patent that modifies the tinting of windows of a car
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

According to results collected from Patently Apple and the US Patent and Trademark Office, Apple has obtained a patent on a dynamic tinting system for a vehicle. This is made up of a car, many tinted models and a tint film.

It is possible that this system is capable of covering areas inside your car automatically, this in order to protect objects, internal elements and those exposed to sunlight. According to the publication, this system responds to direct requests to tint the vehicle's windows through Siri.

In case of detecting discomfort due to sunlight in any of the passengers, it is adjusted automatically, since there will be sensors that perceive these manifestations in case the occupant squints his eyes, as long as the user has the visibility focused towards the outside .

To find out more: Apple is producing one million face shields per week for healthcare workers

The adjustable external surfaces can be fully or partially transparent, they can also be added on windshields, windows, roof, floor and more.

That said, apart from increasing the comfort of the users, it can also be used to increase their privacy, at the time of reducing the filtered light from the interior to the exterior. A brilliant technology that demonstrates the company's interest in vehicles and user comfort.

To know more: Titan, the next Apple Car?

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple

Apple still lives off Steve Jobs technology: Founder of Telegram

Apple

Apple will compensate with 113 million dollars to 34 US states because they accuse it of 'planned obsolescence'

Apple

Apple Is Reducing Its App Store Tax to 15 Percent for Most Developers