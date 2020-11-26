Certainty, simplicity and enjoyment: Main opportunities for brands before the end of 2020

November 26, 2020 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

For the average Mexican consumer, it is clear that they will not have a typical end of the year.

It is the best time to simplify processes and interactions between the brand and our customers.

By: Ivette Dickinson Galicia, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Sparkling and R! DE

What we thought at the beginning of 2020 of the consumer today is no longer useful. Life became more unstable, with greater uncertainty and, consequently, our needs and emotions have also changed. "The consumer is in the midst of reconfiguration of habits", is stated in the first edition of the Think with Google study entitled: Discovering the new consumer: A new beginning in a new reality? by Pablo Pérez and Felipe Romero.

Although the analysis presented by Google is based on the Spanish reality, it offers interesting aspects that can help brands understand the needs of consumers in any region, including Mexico, while the pandemic is still present.

First of all, it is clear that life is different, for example, with work and school at home, the home space is reconfigured, so new furniture or technologies may be necessary. The services and payment options must also be adapted. Hence, it is important to provide agility in availability, contracting and delivery. The answer has to be with more open models.

Nor can we deny that, although some more than others, we are all cognitively and emotionally fatigued, and although we know that whoever resists wins, the feelings of burden and stress do not go away just to know it, especially when we consider that the end of uncertainty not close.

You may be interested: This is how they will give you customer service in the 'new normal'

Image: Edu Lauton via Unsplash

For the average Mexican consumer, it is evident that they will not have a typical end of the year and the year-end plans are maintained in zoom connections or in the best of cases in small meetings and a still limited mobility (compared to the alert of winter weather and the possible conjunction of COVID-19 and influenza), the clear thing is that we need to remain calm and strengthen our emotional resistance.

Given this situation, what can brands do for consumers? In the first place: maintain certainty in your products and customer service, adding to this agility and simplicity . It is the best time to simplify processes and interactions between the brand and our customers.

Finally, if we know that our consumers are seeking to enjoy pleasant moments and experiences in the midst of so much fear and apprehension, a key question we must ask ourselves is: What products or services can become sources of enjoyment ? Or, how can we relate our brands with positive emotions, pleasure or security?

Certainty, agility, simplicity and enjoyment , four aspects that we must bear in mind when addressing consumers and users at this time of transition between realities, which will continue until the end of the year parties, which normally offer ways to revitalize, enjoy and celebrate.