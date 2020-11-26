They generate more than 100,000 development opportunities for young people from Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru

November 26, 2020 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

With Chile as host country and for the first time in virtual format, the V Meeting of Young People of the Pacific Alliance was held under the leadership of Nestlé, which this year focused on addressing youth unemployment that has risen in the middle of the pandemic.

The event was held on November 24 and 25 under the title Youth, employability and impact of the pandemic and had the objective of giving visibility to the effects of the health emergency, which, according to the International Labor Organization (ILO), has impacted at least one in six young people in the world.

On the occasion, the results of the Pacific Alliance Youth Employability Agreement were announced, which achieved that more than 70 companies created 100,000 development opportunities for young people from Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru between 2017 and 2020, which includes internships, internships and job opportunities.

“We are very proud that despite the crisis we are experiencing, both the public and private sectors have been able to meet at this meeting, which is a platform for dialogue, exchange of good experiences and delivery of concrete tools for young people. And also that we have managed to generate 100,000 development opportunities together with our allied companies from 2017 to date, ”said Laurent Freixe, Nestlé CEO for the Americas Zone.

"This fifth meeting is a unique occasion to support and complement the efforts of the governments of the countries that make up the Pacific alliance to give all young people an opportunity to start their professional life, integrate into the community and improve their future", added.

According to information provided by the International Labor Organization (ILO), at least one in six young people in the world is without work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To this is added that those who remain employed have had their working hours or wages cut. This situation has been particularly exacerbated in low- and middle-income countries, such as Latin America.

The event was marked by the presence of the highest Labor and Education authorities of the Alliance countries and by representatives of the business sector, who debated the title of the meeting " Youth, employability and the impact of the pandemic ." The alternation model in training was also studied in depth, such as dual education, which combines what was learned in the classroom with face-to-face practice in companies, as a variant that becomes relevant in the current context.



Depositphotos.com

The second day of the Meeting was dedicated to training through different talks by representatives of companies such as LinkedIn or Google and on topics such as " Employability and Personal Branding " or "How to become competitive in the job market?" , among many others.

The V Meeting of Young People of the Pacific Alliance continues what was built during the Meetings in Lima, Santiago de Chile, Cali and Mexico City and seeks to be a key event in the youth employability agenda in the region.

At the closing of the event, the ministers of Chile, Andrés Allamand and of Colombia, Claudia Blum, highlighted the importance of working with young people, training them and generating opportunities for them to face the future.

At the end of the Meeting, the post was passed to Colombia who will carry the banner of the organization of this youth congress during the year 2021.