Funding

Security Startup Helia Raises $3M From Silicon Valley Investors

Helia is headquartered in San Francisco and founded by Indian origin entrepreneur Ashwin Sreenivas along with Russell Kaplan and Daniel Berrios
Image credit: Helia

Enterprise security startup Helia said on Thursday it has raised USD 3 million funding led by a clutch of Silicon Valley investors, including Neo, Abstract Ventures and Kevin Hartz, co-founder and chairman of Eventbrite.

Helia is headquartered in San Francisco and founded by Indian origin entrepreneur Ashwin Sreenivas along with Russell Kaplan and Daniel Berrios.

The company leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to review videos in real time, and thereby helps companies enhance their physical security within the office premises. It achieves this by integrating advanced computer vision technology with security cameras and accesses the control systems to alert teams of security breaches instantly.

“Helia does this without requiring specialized cameras. Instead, it integrates with existing security cameras, processes their feeds on an enterprise’s premises using Helia’s deep learning stack, and centralizes results to the cloud where they can be viewed securely,” the company’s statement said.

“There is growing demand within enterprises for security teams to change posture from reactive to proactive. Rather than simply addressing the consequences of a breach, Helia allows security teams to prevent the incident altogether,” said co-founder Sreenivas.

The company has worked with professionals in India on product development.

The three co-founders are Stanford alumni. Kaplan has formerly wored with Tesla as a senior machine learning scientist, whereas Berrios has worked in the TMT investment banking group at Goldman Sachs.

