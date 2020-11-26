Founder of Epic Queen receives the Innovators Under 35 LATAM award from MIT Technology Review magazine

November 26, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

awards 35 young Latinos who positively transform the quality of life.

awards 35 young Latinos who positively transform the quality of life. Ana Karen is CEO of Epic Queen, a social enterprise that inspires girls and women to be curious and courageous through STEM education.

Ana Karen Ramírez , founder of Epic Queen , is recognized by MIT Technology Review magazine with the Innovators under 35 (IU35) award , which places her as one of the brightest minds in Latin America for her work in empowering girls and women with training in STEM education (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

Each year, the magazine owned by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) awards 35 young Latinos who positively transform the quality of life around the world in five categories: Inventors, Entrepreneurs, Visionaries, Humanitarians, and Pioneers.

The founder of Epic Queen was awarded in the Visionaries area, for the focus of her initiative that "seeks to solve a reality of mainly emerging countries."

Image: Courtesy of Epic Queen.

“The work we do at Epic Queen aims to close the gender gap in STEM and meet the demand for skilled workers that are required now and will be required in the future. This recognition is one more motivation to continue our work and an opportunity to reach more girls and women with the possibility of changing their future and that of the sector, ”says Ana Karen Ramírez.

Ana Karen works in the field of science and technology and all her efforts are aimed at improving the education of girls and women. He has an MBA in innovation and entrepreneurship and a bachelor's degree in animation and digital art. She studied at Singularity University on the NASA campus, awarded 100% by Google. He is a member of the World Economic Forum community, Global Shapers.

Ana Karen is currently CEO of Epic Queen, a social enterprise that inspires girls and women to be curious and courageous through STEM education. To date, Epic Queen has taught more than 280 programming, technology and science courses. These teachings have impacted more than 50 thousand girls. With its online platform, any girl and woman can study whatever she wants related to technology: from web programming to artificial intelligence.