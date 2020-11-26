SpaceX

Falcon 9 is SpaceX's 100th rocket to be launched historically

Once again, Elon Musk and his SpaceX team fulfill the space mission, in this case the 100th launch was achieved with Falcon 9, which put 60 Starlink satellites into orbit.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Falcon 9 is SpaceX&#39;s 100th rocket to be launched historically
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

On Tuesday, November 24 at night, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket was successfully launched and not only that, it also managed to break the record - for the seventh time - of sending 60 satellites that will be put into orbit to provide satellite internet through of Starlink, which is a company that originated as a SpaceX project to create a constellation of internet satellites in order to provide broadband service, low latency and global coverage at a low cost. This launch made history with SpaceX's 100th space trip - Falcon 9 spacecraft - and Starlink's sixteenth mission.

The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket left Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 9:13 p.m. Tuesday. Subsequently, the booster returned to Earth and landed on the platform called "Of course I still love you." Falcon 9 was recovered in good condition and without mishaps. SpaceX has launched approximately 830 Starlink satellites that are already working.

The purpose of Starlink is to cover the planet with a network of 42,000 satellites that transfer the internet at high speed.

Regarding Falcon 9

While we know that the Falcon 9 rocket can be reused. In September 2018, it participated in the Telstar 18 VANTAGE mission, in January 2019 it completed the Iridum-8 mission and four subsequent Starlink missions in 2019 and 2020.

An all-time record was met on this 23rd SpaceX 2020 launch mission, as it was the most trips made by the company in just this year.

"Beta Better Than Nothing"

As is already known, the project known as "Beta Better Than Nothing" is committed to bringing the Internet globally. On October 18, the SpaceX company began its public beta test for Starlink. Trials were conducted in the northern US and southern Canada, a public beta test is now planned for the entire North America launch. Based on this, the company continues to send satellites into our orbit.

According to the Starlink website, coverage is sought with its signal in the United States and Canada by the end of 2020 and "almost global coverage" by 2021.

Find out more: Prices for SpaceX's Starlink, Elon Musk's 'space internet' are leaked

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

SpaceX

Baby Yoda travels to space with the crew of SpaceX's Crew Dragon

SpaceX

Starlink Testers Will Pay $99 per Month for SpaceX's Satellite Internet

SpaceX

6 Ways to Watch SpaceX's Historic First Rocket Launch of NASA Astronauts Live Online