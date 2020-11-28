The Executive Selection: MB&F

November 28, 2020 1 min read

Designed by Stephen McDonnell for MB&F, the Legacy Machine Perpetual EVO may seem just like a fancy sports watch at first glance, but it is much more than that. As many MB&F enthusiasts know, many of the brand’s creations leans more toward the style of haute horology, and less towards that of conventional sport watches.

Source: MB&F

The 44 mm case is lightweight and contains durable zirconium between slabs of sapphire. It is redesigned to showcase openness and clarity, thanks to its new Super LumiNova on its dials. Also fitted between the case and the movement is a new monoblock shock protection called FlexRing, created to help protect the 581 components of the movement from the effect of an active lifestyle.

With dial colors available in orange, blue, and black, it also has a screw-down crown and 80 meters of water resistance, a first for the brand. With MB&F only manufacturing 15 pieces of the Legacy Machine Perpetual EVO in each color, this is a collector’s timepiece.

