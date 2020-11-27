Entrepreneurial Events

This summit wants to inspire you to study a STEM career

The Communities Summit will be held on Sunday, December 6 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Image credit: Cortesía de Cumbre Comunidades

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • The event has added more than 55 communities from different countries of Latam and 100 participants as hosts and speakers.

Are you interested in careers related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics or would you like to know a little more about them? The Communities Summit, which will be held on Sunday, December 6 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., wants to inspire more girls, young people and anyone who identifies as a woman to venture into a STEM career.

In addition, the event seeks to promote collaboration between women's communities throughout Latin America and aims to join forces to reduce the gender gap in technology.

Image: Courtesy of Cumbre Communities.

The Communities Summit so far has brought together more than 55 communities from different Latin American countries such as Women Who Code, TemachTiani, SG4Women, Órbitas, Poderosa MX, MentorHer, Women Tech Makers, Hack Tabasco, Mujeres en PHPMX, Scientiax, Peruvians in STEM, JDuchess Guatemala, TechnoLatinas, Technovation, Pioneras con caffeine, Más Mujeres en UX, among others, and has 100 participants as hosts and speakers.

At the event there will be 22 collaborative talks between women from different countries in the region, with different experiences and cultural contexts, and topics such as: communities - inspiration, soft skills and hard skills, and gender inclusion in tech will be discussed. It will also be streamed on Twitch , Facebook and YouTube.

To register you can do it for free here .

