Retail

Modelorama and Cornershop join forces to bring the coldest beers to homes in Monterrey

The objectives of the alliance are to satisfy consumer demand, prevent the spread of COVID-19 and support Modelorama entrepreneurs.
Modelorama and Cornershop join forces to bring the coldest beers to homes in Monterrey
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
Grupo Modelo's Modeloramas partnered with Cornershop to deliver beer at home in Monterrey. The objectives of the alliance are to satisfy the demand of Mexican consumers, prevent the spread of COVID-19 and support the entrepreneurs of Modelorama, great allies in Grupo Modelo's value chain.

“At Grupo Modelo, we identify consumer trends and, with a view to protecting the health of Monterrey residents by preventing the spread of COVID-19, we created an alliance with Cornershop, a leading company in its segment. This union opens the door for our consumers to acquire the coldest beers without leaving home ", said Bernardo Santana, Vice President of Modelorama.

Through the Cornershop application, consumers place their orders that are attended by expert shoppers who guarantee the delivery of cold beers in 60 minutes for the same price as that found in physical stores. The alliance between Grupo Modelo and Cornershop is spearhead and could be expanded to other regions; This is how Grupo Modelo's Modeloramas offer more options for consumption at home and Cornershop consolidates its leadership in the state.


“This alliance with Modeloramas allows us to develop a new specialized segment. We are very excited to connect Grupo Modelo's brands with our customers, as well as to deliver cold beers at home through a personalized experience and in an unbeatable time. 5 years ago we started operations in Mexico as an application dedicated to on-demand home delivery from supermarkets. Today, we serve millions of orders in various categories, "said Marinus van Gestel, Head of Cornershop Mexico.

During the economic reactivation stage of the # PorNuestroMéxico movement, Grupo Modelo has joined forces with companies such as Aeroméxico, Konfío, Tienda Pago and KiWi to boost local commerce and support Mexicans. This initiative joins Tienditacerca.com that helps shopkeepers in Mexico make home deliveries.

