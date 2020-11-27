Gadgets

Black Friday deals on laptops, watches, robot vacuum cleaners and more that you won't want to miss

Save big this weekend.
Black Friday deals on laptops, watches, robot vacuum cleaners and more that you won&#39;t want to miss
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
5 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Black Friday is here and some of the best savings of the year are now available. Start your holiday shopping early and save with these special offers from Amazon.

1. HUAWEI Watch Fit - Smartwatch, AMOLED 1.64 ", 4GB, Bluetooth, Black Color

Image: Amazon

Smartwatches come in countless forms and are a perfect pretext (and auxiliary) for monitoring your health. Something essential in the middle of a pandemic and with a more sedentary way of life. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT is a high-end smartwatch with a 1.69 inch screen, compatible with iOS and Android, with 50m of water resistance, color touch screen and side button control.

2. New Echo Dot (4th Gen) - Smart Speaker with Alexa - Black

Image: Amazon

Audio assistants are here to stay and are becoming more and more integrated into our lives. Few have a backup infrastructure like Amazon's Echo Dot. Among other things, this device plays songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, and more.

3. OMRON Wireless Bluetooth Arm Blood Pressure Monitor. Evolv HEM-7600T

Image: Amazon

One of the comorbidities most associated with the complications of COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Health, is hypertension. Pandemics apatrte, it is never too much to monitor your cardiovascular health. The Evolv HEM-7600T is a baumanometer that has neither cables nor tubes and also allows you to store the data of the readings on your smartphone and share the data with your doctor or family.

4. iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Wi-Fi Connection

Image: Amazon

Cleaning your home has never been easier than with a robot vacuum cleaner. The Roomba brand is a reliable old lady and this version is excellent for homes with pets. The premium three-stage cleaning system cleanses dirt and hair you can see, as well as allergens and dust you can't see.

5. CROWNFUL 9 in 1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven, Convection Rotisserie with Rotisserie and Dehydrator

Image: Amazon

Have you ever seen a gadget that becomes popular on social media? For some reason air fryers became a star on TikTok during the pandemic as they fry food without using oil. The CROWNFUL 9 kitchen functions as multiple kitchen appliances. Bake, chips, broil, cook, dehydrate, reheat, toast, grill and much more.

6. Hyundai TV HYLED3243NiM 32 "Smart TV WiFi

Image: Amazon

If we are going to stay at home for a while while the pandemic is under control, why not invest in a better screen to enjoy the entertainment we have. This Hyundai device is a 32 '' Borderless WiFi SmartTv that works with Linux (Multistream) and has 4GB storage.

  • Price: $ 3,599.00
  • Find it on Amazon

7. Roku Premiere Streaming HD 4K (Imported)

Image: Amazon

And speaking of entertainment, what better year-end gift than a Roku? With the offers of streaming platforms multiplying in Latin America (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, Crunchyrol, etc.) this device is a must to transform any monitor into a smart television.

8. Led Ring Light For Selfies

Image: Amazon

With all the Zoom or Meet conferences, virtual classes and publications that we do in our day to day, good lighting is essential for your personal brand. This year the Led light rings are no longer exclusive for influencers and have become a useful gadget for everyone. This 10 '' version is perfect for the desktop, it is easy to transport, it can be used with a tripod.

  • Price: $ 550.80
  • Find it on Amazon

9. Redlemon Portable Semi Professional Photography Light Box

Image: Amazon

This strange device is ideal for photographing your products to make them look more attractive on Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook Market Place, something essential with the boom in electronic commerce due to the pandemic. This box measures 24cm x 23cm x 22cm and is designed to be easily assembled via its adjustment buttons and for quick storage anywhere. It comes with 6 different colored backgrounds.

10. HP Notebook 240 G7

Image: Amazon

Although we are at home, having a very good laptop is an investment even for health reasons to change places at home and even go to a cafe and support local businesses to work (of course, with an emphasis on safety. With Intel i3-1005G1, it has a 14 "monitor and has a 4GB memory.

