Cyber Monday 2020 Mexico: Offers on Amazon

November 27, 2020 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

If you were wanting more online discounts after Black Friday , don't rush! This Monday, November 30, is the famous Cyber Monday , the day of internet deals that focuses on consumer electronics.

Amazon Mexico will offer special discounts for this day and we chose some gadgets that would be very useful for the entrepreneurial life or simply to advance your New Year's Eve purchases.

1. Sony WI-XB400 - Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Image: Amazon

The best thing we can do to combat the sedentary lifestyle of the confinements due to the pandemic is to exercise. These Sony headphones work with Bluetooth and have 15 hours of battery life. Their lightness makes them perfect to use while playing sports.

2. EOS T6 SLR Kit Kit with Lens EF-S 18-55 + SPEEDLITEL 100+ Canon 100EG Bag

Image: Amazon

A good camera is always an excellent investment for an entrepreneur. Not only can it be a tool to promote your products, it can be your gateway to the world of influencers and content creators. This Canon kit contains a full HD camera and has a Digic 4+ processor for excellent quality and speed.

3. Dell Professional P2421

Image: Amazon

With the increase in work at home, for many professionals it does not hurt to have an extra monitor to increase the productivity of their work at home. This 24 '' monitor from Dell features FHD (1080 x 1200) resolution LED backlit IPS LCD.

4. HUAWEI Watch GT 2 (42mm)

Image: Amazon

Of course we all have a cell phone that tells us the time, but smartwatches have other functions such as helping us monitor health. But as every good entrepreneur knows, a watch should also be a detail of distinction, and the HUAWEI Watch GT 2 combines 15 exercise routines with elegant design. Great gift idea for the entrepreneur in your life.

Price : $ 3,299.00

: $ 3,299.00 Find it on Amazon

5. STRMD - USB Microphone

Image: Amazon

Have you dreamed of starting an alternative business with your passion? This STRMD microphone is ideal for recording audio for Zoom, Skype, Twitch and Youtube. Comes with shock mount, tripod, scissor mic stand, pop filter, and wind shield.

6. TXG Essential Oil Diffuser 500 ml

Image: Amazon

One of the unfortunate side effects of lockdowns is increased stress at all levels. Aromatherapy is a good alternative to help you focus and then relax when you have to stop. This 500 ml water capacity diffuser can be used with essential oils for up to 10 hours.

7. AmazonBasics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater

Image: Amazon

We are just over 3 weeks into winter in the Northern Hemisphere and the weather is already showing signs of how cold the season will be. This ceramic heater from Amazon Basics has a high setting of 1500 watts plus 3 output options (low, high or fan only).

8. Nintendo Switch Neon 32GB Console Version 1.1 - Standard Edition

Image: Amazon

It is also valid to be distracted and what better way than to do it with the console that surpassed the sales of the classic Nintendo of the 80s. Nintendo Switch is already a basic console for any gamer and its design makes it very friendly for those who are starting in the world of gaming.