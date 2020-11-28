Emprendenews

Best Buy is leaving Mexico and this job offers you 50 thousand pesos to watch movies: Check the most important news of the week

Find out about the most relevant information in less than five minutes.
Best Buy is leaving Mexico and this job offers you 50 thousand pesos to watch movies: Check the most important news of the week
Image credit: Juan Carlos Martínez / Entrepreneur en español

3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Video editing: Luis Peagui

Keeping up with the news can be a challenge for every entrepreneur, but with Emprendenews you can find out the most relevant information of the week in less than five minutes.

Do you want to read the notes in depth? Here we leave you the links so that you can click on them and stay aware of what is happening in the national and international entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Snapchat launches Spotlight, another rival for TikTok

Image: Snap via Engadget

Parent company Snap is launching Spotlight, a new section of its app that will show user-created videos.

Snap is putting a lot of money into the effort. The company says it will pay a million a day until the end of the year to users who share the most popular clips.

Best Buy leaves Mexico on December 31

Image: Depositphotos.com

The consumer electronics chain would close its operations in Mexico as of December 31 due to the adverse effect that COVID-19 has had on its business units. This was reported in a press release, which highlights that the brand formally announced its departure from the country to its investors.

The COVID-19 vaccine to be packaged in Mexico could be 90% effective, according to AstraZeneca

Image: Depositphotos.com

In the race for vaccines against COVID-19, the different pharmaceutical companies have already begun to announce the effectiveness of their respective products. Now it was the turn of AstraZeneca, a company that reported that its vaccine, developed in conjunction with the University of Oxford, is 70.4% effective.

Although in preliminary tests the vaccine prevented 70.4% of the volunteers from getting sick, its effectiveness increased to 90% when using half a dose followed by a full one a month later.

Diego Armando Maradona dies at 60

Image: Club Atlético Unión via Twitter

Argentine soccer player Diego Armando Maradona would have died this Wednesday, according to a report by the newspaper Clarín in Argentina.

The soccer player would have suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest at his home in the province of Buenos Aires where he had settled after his head operation a few weeks ago.

Christmas job in the USA: They offer 50 thousand pesos to see 25 movies in 25 days, do you dare?

Image: via Unsplash

The company Reviews.org, dedicated to reviewing all kinds of products and services, needs help choosing the best Christmas film in history. Candidates must be willing to see 25 movies in 25 days for a payment of $ 2,500, that is, about 50 thousand Mexican pesos.

