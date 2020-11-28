Netflix

Netflix: These are the contents that will no longer be for this December

Say goodbye to this set of films that will not be available in the next few dates.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Every time new releases arrive on the platform , some content is cleaned, this time we will tell you which ones will disappear for the next month. However, December arrives with great news in terms of its premieres.

List of movies leaving Netflix in December 2020

December 1st

  • Looking for happiness

  • Two crazy women on the run

  • Interview with the vampire

  • Freedom Writers

  • Tellur aliens

  • Hancock

  • The Legend of 420

  • Half dead

  • Playing for Time

  • Poltergeist

  • Quick and deadly

  • Resident Evil 5: Revenge

  • Natural selection

  • The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

  • The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

  • Spider-man 3

  • When a Stranger Calls

December 5th

  • Mari Iyagi: my beautiful girl

6th of December

  • The end of the American Dream

  • Jackie

December 7th

  • Lovers 5 to 7

December 8

  • Origin: spirits of the past

  • Peepli Live

December 14th

  • The Summer of Coo

December 15

  • Ben Hur

  • The voice of a dream

December 16

  • Lust in the convent

Dec. 18

  • Crows Zero

  • Crows Explode

  • Arrow war

  • Pee-Wee´s Playhouse Christmas Special

  • Tai Chi Hero

  • The Tower

List of series leaving in December 2020

December 1st

  • Cheapest Weddings

  • Merlí

  • Oddbods

  • Sylvanian Families

  • Sylvanian Families: A town of dreams

  • Sylvanian Families: The Treasure of Sylvanian Village

December 8

  • Skin Wars: Fresh Paint

December 9

  • Four Seasons in Havana

December 15

  • Jenni Rivera Mariposa de Barrio: The Series

  • Reggie Yates: Outside Man

Dec. 18

  • Pee-wee's Playhouse

December 21

  • Pretty little liars

December 31st

  • The prince of Bel Air

List of documentaries leaving this December 2020

December 1st

  • Booby Robson: More Than a Technical Director

  • Diana: In her own words

  • Dream boats

  • Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

  • Life in the Doghouse

December 7th

  • The secret

December 14th

  • Risk

December 15

  • This was tomorrow

Sadly, they will no longer be available on the great entertainment platform , but remember that there will be new releases that you can enjoy soon. So you must be on the lookout for news .

