Netflix: These are the contents that will no longer be for this December
Every time new releases arrive on the platform , some content is cleaned, this time we will tell you which ones will disappear for the next month. However, December arrives with great news in terms of its premieres.
List of movies leaving Netflix in December 2020
December 1st
Looking for happiness
Two crazy women on the run
Interview with the vampire
Freedom Writers
Tellur aliens
Hancock
The Legend of 420
Half dead
Playing for Time
Poltergeist
Quick and deadly
Resident Evil 5: Revenge
Natural selection
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Spider-man 3
When a Stranger Calls
December 5th
- Mari Iyagi: my beautiful girl
6th of December
The end of the American Dream
Jackie
December 7th
- Lovers 5 to 7
December 8
Origin: spirits of the past
Peepli Live
December 14th
- The Summer of Coo
December 15
Ben Hur
The voice of a dream
December 16
- Lust in the convent
Dec. 18
Crows Zero
Crows Explode
Arrow war
Pee-Wee´s Playhouse Christmas Special
Tai Chi Hero
The Tower
List of series leaving in December 2020
December 1st
Cheapest Weddings
Merlí
Oddbods
Sylvanian Families
Sylvanian Families: A town of dreams
Sylvanian Families: The Treasure of Sylvanian Village
December 8
- Skin Wars: Fresh Paint
December 9
- Four Seasons in Havana
December 15
Jenni Rivera Mariposa de Barrio: The Series
Reggie Yates: Outside Man
Dec. 18
- Pee-wee's Playhouse
December 21
- Pretty little liars
December 31st
- The prince of Bel Air
List of documentaries leaving this December 2020
December 1st
Booby Robson: More Than a Technical Director
Diana: In her own words
Dream boats
Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story
Life in the Doghouse
December 7th
- The secret
December 14th
- Risk
December 15
- This was tomorrow
Sadly, they will no longer be available on the great entertainment platform , but remember that there will be new releases that you can enjoy soon. So you must be on the lookout for news .