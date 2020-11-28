Netflix: These are the contents that will no longer be for this December

November 28, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Every time new releases arrive on the platform , some content is cleaned, this time we will tell you which ones will disappear for the next month. However, December arrives with great news in terms of its premieres.

List of movies leaving Netflix in December 2020

December 1st

Looking for happiness

Two crazy women on the run

Interview with the vampire

Freedom Writers

Tellur aliens

Hancock

The Legend of 420

Half dead

Playing for Time

Poltergeist

Quick and deadly

Resident Evil 5: Revenge

Natural selection

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Spider-man 3

When a Stranger Calls

December 5th

Mari Iyagi: my beautiful girl

6th of December

The end of the American Dream

Jackie

December 7th

Lovers 5 to 7

December 8

Origin: spirits of the past

Peepli Live

December 14th

The Summer of Coo

December 15

Ben Hur

The voice of a dream

December 16

Lust in the convent

Dec. 18

Crows Zero

Crows Explode

Arrow war

Pee-Wee´s Playhouse Christmas Special

Tai Chi Hero

The Tower

List of series leaving in December 2020

December 1st

Cheapest Weddings

Merlí

Oddbods

Sylvanian Families

Sylvanian Families: A town of dreams

Sylvanian Families: The Treasure of Sylvanian Village

December 8

Skin Wars: Fresh Paint

December 9

Four Seasons in Havana

December 15

Jenni Rivera Mariposa de Barrio: The Series

Reggie Yates: Outside Man

Dec. 18

Pee-wee's Playhouse

December 21

Pretty little liars

December 31st

The prince of Bel Air

List of documentaries leaving this December 2020

December 1st

Booby Robson: More Than a Technical Director

Diana: In her own words

Dream boats

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

Life in the Doghouse

December 7th

The secret

December 14th

Risk

December 15

This was tomorrow

Sadly, they will no longer be available on the great entertainment platform , but remember that there will be new releases that you can enjoy soon. So you must be on the lookout for news .