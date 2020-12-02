COVID-19

This Innovative PPE Has a Space-Age Aesthetic

Get the VYZRTech Personal Air Purifying Shield on sale.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Innovative PPE Has a Space-Age Aesthetic
Image credit: VYZRTech

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In a world ravaged by the coronavirus, no precaution is too much. As such, you owe it to yourself to ensure your space is free of bacteria and airborne viruses, no matter where you go. 

Anyone who wants to upgrade their pedestrian face masks or shields might want to give the VYZRTech Personal Air Purifying Shield a look — especially if air quality is a top-quality.  With this PPE, you'll look like you've come straight from a sci-fi novel.

The BioVYZR shield is designed to give you unrivaled protection against airborne hazards in your daily environment, whether they're bacterial or chemical, the company says. The proprietary design utilizes hospital-grade KN95 filters to give you a 360º seal that shields your personal space on all sides, while a built-in air purifying system filters out pathogens, allergens, and pollutants from the air you breathe. Its Powered Air Purifying technology creates a positive-pressure environment that keeps external air from reaching you so you're always safe. Plus, a motor-powered fan filters exiting air for good measure. 

The BioVYZR has been featured by The New York Times, Bloomberg, and more top media outlets for its innovative approach to protecting people from biohazards.

Upgrade your coronavirus protective equipment while giving yourself some positive air space. Normally $379, the VYZRTech Personal Air Purifying Shield is on sale now for $359.99. Get it in small, medium, or large.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

COVID-19

These NIOSH-Certified N95 Masks are Now Publicly Available

COVID-19

There's Finally a Face Mask That Delivers Equal Parts Protection and Breathability

COVID-19

This Temperature-Checking Kiosk Can Help You Safely Reopen Your Business