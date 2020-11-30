3 Reasons Why The Digital Fitness Boom Is Here To Stay

November 30, 2020 3 min read

The COVID-19 pandemic brought about unanticipated impacts both personally and professionally. While the near-term promises to be extremely challenging for us, as we try and adapt to the situation around—this ‘new normal’ of sorts, the long-term effects will be those where we come out stronger together.

Health and fitness-wise, the industry also has gone through its fair bit of change. The largest being the rise of ‘digital fitness’ from the comforts of your own home. Digital fitness was already poised for strong growth for the foreseeable future, but the COVID-19 crisis will likely accelerate the use of digital fitness and create long-term changes in how consumers manage their overall wellbeing.

Willingness To Experiment

Given COVID-19 and the lockdown that the country went through, the fitness enthusiasts—both young and old—across the world have been pushed to try at least some form of digital fitness solutions even if they have been hesitant to do so in the past.

Our smartphones have become our on-demand devices for everything including our fitness regime. People now can have a personal trainer in their pockets for an amazing workout, anytime, anywhere. I believe that this trend is here to stay and even though a lot of the members will eventually go back to using the gyms, the digital boom will remain. For businesses, it will be important to have both physical plus digital services available to their customers.

Flexibility & Convenience

While physical gyms and studios have you plan your workout routine around them, digital fitness solutions give you the freedom to work out when you want, where you want and with whom you want. This convenience factor plus the fact that you are within the comfort of your own home is a major advantage to fitness enthusiasts who lead a hectic work life or anyone looking to exercise at home.

These recent developments in the digital fitness space along with customer’s readiness to adopt shows us that digital fitness and wellness solutions are here to stay.

Accountability & Gamification With Your Tribe

We as humans are competitive by nature. Fitness is no different. Introducing gamification elements such as badges, leaderboards, competition and levels drive up motivation amongst fitness enthusiasts. This pushes us to be the best version of ourselves and makes us accountable to the people whom we work out with our buddies, our tribe! What also drives us, is being surrounded by the people we love. Working out with the people we love, pushes us to do our best. Social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, streaming platforms like Zoom, Hangout and interactive chat mediums such as Whatsapp enable all the above and connect people like never before. The technology just getting better, we believe that this is why this digital revolution is here to stay.