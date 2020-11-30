The New Normal Is Here To Stay: Businesses Will Only Grow On Cloud

November 30, 2020 4 min read

The pandemic has changed the way we work. Remote working or work from home has become a new normal. Approximately 88 per cent of businesses have asked their employees to work from home. Apparently this normal does not seem to be changing in the near future. This unprecedented pandemic has forced businesses to adapt to this new normal.

Businesses are managing these disruptions through technology and in many of them are in a conundrum or in midst of the transition. But the question is how swiftly the businesses have been transitioning? Are these transitions taking place smoothly or somehow businesses managed through makeshift arrangement? Are we still in process of these transitions? Moreover, are we taking the right steps towards these transitions?

The answers to all these questions will help you in implementing the right cloud adoption and migration strategy. Cloud data centres will process 94 per cent of workloads in 2021. Regardless of the size of the business, cloud computing can affect the speed and intensity of its growth through several factors. When businesses are on cloud, complex tasks are made simpler and data processing more efficient.

Real-time updating with cloud ensures data is available instantly and there is no time lag in between backups as opposed to on-premises backup systems. Cloud automation is an exciting development for small companies because it can give back workers some time out of their schedules if some of their tasks are already automated.

The transition to cloud can really enhance the overall productivity reduce the financial burden and enhance capabilities and scalabilities. In the immediate context, it can drastically reduce the limitation posed by the remote and work from home. Employees can access and share any data or information on the cloud and can work in better collaboration with them.

However, organizations need a holistic strategy for migrating to cloud and it should not be done hap hazardously or with narrow outlook. The effective and well-thought implementation will lead to key benefits such as scalability, agility, flexibility, mobility, etc. Further, the cloud environment can be easily automation whether it is for server backup or application update. Besides, it takes away the stress from the IT team on many mundane issues.

But the selection of a cloud partner needs detailed due diligence on multiple aspects. It is important to look at multiple aspects provided by the partner while implementing the cloud infrastructure. Security is a major concern for businesses; hence a cloud partner should be able to provide complete security measures. The partner must understand the unique needs of businesses, regulatory environment, data management and compliance, etc.

To meet the expectation of the businesses the IT companies which are providing cloud solutions must follow a nuanced process to implement the solutions. The three steps framework include:

Assess

The cloud experts assess public, private and hybrid cloud environments that create multi-faceted chances. Further, build cloud adoption roadmaps supported by its assessment to accomplish more prominent business returns.

Analyze

The investigation of the working models of businesses can assist the service providers with key business destinations for suggesting territories of improvement and core interest. Moreover, distinguishing the remaining tasks at hand and applications that are cloud-prepared, and build up a suitable organization methodology.

Strategize

Cloud movement methodologies created by specialists must be modified to suit the business. The cloud partner must assist the businesses with meeting their movement destinations viably alongside improving the general IT security, administration, and the executives.

More than 67 per cent of businesses are concerned with consistency in cloud infrastructure management. The cloud partner experts can assist businesses with building a suitable proposal for their cloud change. They help businesses reduce operational expenses involved in managing IT, attain guaranteed round-the-clock availability, instilling great deal of security and allowing them to focus on strategic engagements.

The right approach and strategy for cloud migration can lead to long-term value creation or businesses of any size, stature, and operational viability. Opting for a risk-managed strategy can help a great deal in aggressive growth initiatives. On the upside, this pandemic has opened new possibilities for businesses and made them understand the need for cloud infrastructure.