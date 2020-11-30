Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

The Wadhwani Foundation grants a financial fund to Mexican SMEs

The program has no cost to beneficiaries.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Wadhwani Foundation grants a financial fund to Mexican SMEs
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • The Wadhwani Foundation provides a financial fund for the rescue of Mexican SMEs as part of its recovery program for small and medium-sized companies.

Derived from the critical situation of small and medium-sized companies due to COVID-19 , The Wadhwani Foundation, created in 2003 by Romesh Wadhwani, serial entrepreneur from Silicon Valley, will provide support to protect and develop the economy of the State of Chihuahua. The program seeks access to specialized consulting in order to improve the business and innovation ecosystem.

To support SMEs in their recovery, support schemes will be considered through economic subsidies of 100,000 Mexican pesos per company, non-reimbursable, intended for the acquisition of goods or payments of obligations that help to sustain the company and its permanence. of jobs. Additionally, 100% subsidies will be granted for up to 240 thousand pesos in consulting services in digital transformation by EY; financial innovation by Deloitte and in internationalization by GGC.

Image: Depositphotos.com

Companies may use the resource for the payment of payroll, payment of services necessary for their minimum or correct operation, payment of real estate income related to the activity of the applicant, acquisition of movable property, payment of equipment maintenance, acquisition or development of software or licenses, payment of certifications, advertising and marketing.

Calls will be issued in which companies that meet the requirements may apply through the Fideapech page. The criteria for the committee to authorize support for SMEs are a minimum of twenty employees and a minimum of twenty million pesos in annual sales for the immediately preceding year. Fideapech and the Wadhwani Foundation will request verification of the use of the resources. To receive the subsidy, the company must have successfully started the Sahayata business protection program of the Wadhwani Foundation.

Through the alliance of The Wadhwani Foundation with the Government of the State of Chihuahua, Fideapech and the Secretariat of Innovation, this fund was created with the aim of stabilizing companies for the reactivation of the economy. This depends on SMEs being guided and equipped with the necessary experience to grow in the face of the challenges of financial instability with which they present themselves at the moment. This support, in conjunction with leading consulting firms, seeks to stabilize income and protect jobs.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Enterprising women

Founder of Epic Queen receives the Innovators Under 35 LATAM award from MIT Technology Review magazine

KFC

KFC Turned to Self-Driving Cars in China to Deliver Fried Chicken While Limiting Human Contact

Coronavirus

Moderna designed a covid-19 vaccine in just two days thanks to mRNA technology