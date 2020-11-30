Entrepreneurship Calls

The MIDE Invites You to the Free Workshop 'Personal Strength in the Face of the Crisis'

If you have suffered losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, this course is for you.
The MIDE Invites You to the Free Workshop 'Personal Strength in the Face of the Crisis'
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Did you suffer losses from the COVID-19 pandemic this year? The Interactive Museum of Economics (MIDE) launches the workshop "Personal Strength in the Face of the Crisis", so that you can recognize and overcome obstacles to be able to resume your business with renewed strength.

This course, which is possible thanks to the funding from the Metlife Foundation , is free and is aimed at owners of small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) and will be taught by Solliv , an organization that provides support and consulting to growing businesses and family businesses. .

The workshop lasts 3 sessions of one hour and its topics will be:

Workshop 1 - Identify losses and reflect on different types of losses throughout life and recently

Workshop 2 - Know what grief is and reflect on how to live and accept it

Workshop 3 - You will learn how to accept losses, adapt and move forward through a process of overcoming grief.

Identifying losses and reflecting on their different types throughout life and recently will help you renew yourself / Image: Depositphotos.com

The dates of these workshops are:

  • Option A: November 28, 2020, December 5, 2020 and January 9, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., Mexico City time.

  • Option B: December 3, 2020 and December 7, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and January 9, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., City of Mexico.

Sign up here .

 

