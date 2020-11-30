Tesla

Report: Teslas May Soon Get Live Streaming Feature On Autopilot

Tesla owners will soon be able to live stream Autopilot images with an upcoming update.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Report: Teslas May Soon Get Live Streaming Feature On Autopilot
Image credit: Unsplash vía PCMag

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Tesla's autopilot setup has several mechanisms to help the vehicle navigate the road. One part of the equation is the 8 camera system that offers 360 degrees of vision around the car. There's also Sentry Mode, which offers a 360-degree dash cam that helps users take inventory of any potential theft attempts or damage done to their vehicle.

But while these are useful features for both keeping passengers and their vehicles safe, they are largely hands-off, with no real way for drivers to control either mode. This could be changing very soon, according to electric vehicle publication Electrek .

Electrek reports that the "green" code guru, who has discovered a number of upcoming Tesla features built into software updates, has found snippets of code indicating that Tesla could soon allow remote access to a live feed of what see the car's autopilot system.

This could be of great help in a number of ways. Users can take a look around their car during a day with dangerous driving conditions or simply to detect potential safety issues before they occur. However, the transmission is likely used for a quick glance around the car rather than continuous viewing. According to Green, live streaming would require 30 megabytes of data per minute, which is too much for the typical LTE or 5G user.

Green doesn't know when this feature will be activated. "Well remote camera viewing seems to be on the wings, [if] they will leave it in 2020.48 or if they will postpone it again I don't know," they wrote; 2020.48 is Tesla's next software update.

This could certainly be a welcome way for Tesla owners to ring in the new year. Tesla hasn't commented on any new updates coming to its vehicles yet, but Elon Musk has been teasing an "incendiary" Tesla Christmas software release, which may well refer to this finding.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tesla

Tesla: Recalls more than 9,500 Model X and Model Y units due to possible roof detachment

Tesla

Tesla vehicles have a "Dog Mode" function and this is the photo that left users shocked

Tesla

Tesla presents its $ 250 tequila and it's already sold out