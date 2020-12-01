Coronavirus

In 2021 There Could Be Up to 10 Vaccines Available

Although the race to find the vaccine against COVID-19 continues, it is estimated that, by the middle of next year, there could be a dozen.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
In 2021 There Could Be Up to 10 Vaccines Available
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In case they receive the corresponding approvals, it is expected that by mid-2021 there will be around 10 vaccines against COVID-19 ; This has been estimated by Thomas Cueni, general director of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Products Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), quoted by Reuters .

And is that, in recent days, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines have yielded very positive results during tests. Therefore, Cueni added that "I would hope that we will see something similar with Johnson & Johnson, and that we will see similar positive results with Novavax and many others, Sanofi Pasteur, GSK, Merck ..."

However, in addition to the approval, Cueni added that it is necessary for inventors to have patent protection. This is because both pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies have invested heavily in research and development of vaccines . Likewise, these depend on an exhaustive quality control so, as he added, it would be a mistake to leave their manufacture to non-expert hands.

“It is expected that by next summer (2021) we will have probably 10 vaccines that have proven their worth. But all of them really must be subjected to rigorous scientific scrutiny by regulators, ”Cueni said.

Perhaps because of this, the initiative that was presented by South Africa and India on the granting of compulsory licenses to products that were patented during the pandemic, before the World Trade Organization (WTO), was rejected by several countries (including Switzerland and the United States). United).

In addition to this, Cueni pointed out that for the manufacture of vaccines it is necessary to have 50 employees focused on quality control. For his part, he also commented that, despite having the patent, most of the companies had committed to establishing fixed costs and "non-profit", so they would not be taking advantage of the context of the pandemic.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

They anticipate that January and February will be the worst months of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an infectologist from Durango

Coronavirus

In the Next Few Days, Pfizer Could Start Mass Vaccination in England

Coronavirus

Pfizer has already asked the Ministry of Health for authorization to distribute its vaccine in Mexico, confirmed Marcelo Ebrad