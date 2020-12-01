In 2021 There Could Be Up to 10 Vaccines Available

December 1, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In case they receive the corresponding approvals, it is expected that by mid-2021 there will be around 10 vaccines against COVID-19 ; This has been estimated by Thomas Cueni, general director of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Products Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), quoted by Reuters .

And is that, in recent days, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines have yielded very positive results during tests. Therefore, Cueni added that "I would hope that we will see something similar with Johnson & Johnson, and that we will see similar positive results with Novavax and many others, Sanofi Pasteur, GSK, Merck ..."

However, in addition to the approval, Cueni added that it is necessary for inventors to have patent protection. This is because both pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies have invested heavily in research and development of vaccines . Likewise, these depend on an exhaustive quality control so, as he added, it would be a mistake to leave their manufacture to non-expert hands.

“It is expected that by next summer (2021) we will have probably 10 vaccines that have proven their worth. But all of them really must be subjected to rigorous scientific scrutiny by regulators, ”Cueni said.

Perhaps because of this, the initiative that was presented by South Africa and India on the granting of compulsory licenses to products that were patented during the pandemic, before the World Trade Organization (WTO), was rejected by several countries (including Switzerland and the United States). United).

In addition to this, Cueni pointed out that for the manufacture of vaccines it is necessary to have 50 employees focused on quality control. For his part, he also commented that, despite having the patent, most of the companies had committed to establishing fixed costs and "non-profit", so they would not be taking advantage of the context of the pandemic.