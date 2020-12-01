Here's a Clue About the Car That Apple Is Building

December 1, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In 2015, Bloomberg , sparked controversy around a news story in which it was reported that the company founded by Steve Jobs wanted to start developing cars in 2020.

The new clue is a new patent application by the company.

For several years there has been talk that Apple is working on a smart car, although the company has not given more information about it. Now everything indicates that the United States Patent Office received an application for the trademark of the bitten apple that may be another clue to the mysterious car.

This is a system used to monitor the windshield for damage. It would consist of a conductive film between two layers of glass that would alert the driver if his windshield suffered any damage.

Image: Apple via PCMag

Later in 2017, Tim Cook, CEO of the firm, announced that they had a team of 1,000 engineers working on the development of an autonomous vehicle, and that they requested permission to do tests on the roads of California. He also commented that they were in training for an artificial intelligence navigation system.

In this project that is known by the name of Titan, former executives of automotive companies such as Ford , Mercedes-Benz , and Tesla , a company known for its electric cars, would be working.