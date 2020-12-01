Business Ideas

Meet the "Guayabocas," the Mask In the Shape of a Guayabera Made in Mexico

Someone saw an opportunity to do business by redesigning the garment that has become an indispensable accessory during the pandemic.
Image credit: Instagram/@fabricatextilchuichen

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

One of the main measures to curb infections during the COVID-19 pandemic is the use of face masks. Since it is now an indispensable accessory, someone decided to give it a fun twist and created the “guayabocas”, a mask inspired by the typical guayaberas of Yucatan, Mexico.

Currently there are many options for those who want to combine the mask with their outfit. There are the most basic disposable ones, the artisan ones made by hand and there are even those designed by luxury firms.

In this scenario, the Yucatecan brand Guayaberas Chui Chen designed its own version based on the traditional men's camisole and named it "guayabocas."

 

 

The guayabera is a type of short-sleeved shirt, known for its four pockets and two rows of tucks. It began to be used at the end of the 19th century and is part of the clothing and culture in the states of Yucatán and Veracruz.

The guayabera masks are made of linen or cotton, have a surgical filter and are washable. Their price is only 40 Mexican pesos and they handle shipments throughout the country.

See also: "I don't wear a mask", the confession on TikTok that left a nurse unemployed

 

